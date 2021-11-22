Cast Announced for A CHRISTMAS CAROL at White Plains Performing Arts Center

The White Plains Performing Arts Center has announced the cast for its upcoming Mainstage production of A Christmas Carol the musical, playing December 3-30.

Broadway heavy hitters, Alan Menken (Disney's Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid) and Lynn Ahrens (Ragtime, Once on This Island), breathe fantastic new life into the classic tale of Ebenezer Scrooge. This spectacular adaptation of Charles Dickens' most well-known story proved it's staying power with a decade-long run at the Theater at Madison Square Garden. This is the perfect show for the whole family to celebrate the holiday season!

The cast of A Christmas Carol the musical features the talents of Jennifer Artsten, Troy Austin, Stephanie Bacastow, Anna Backer, Cody Braverman, Carly Caviglia, Nick Cocchetto, Sara Coombs, Robbie Crandall, Andrew Cuccaro, Bobby Cook Gallagher, Raphe Gilliam, Olivia Gjurich, Colby Kipnes, Katelyn Lauria, Seth Lerner, Ellisha Marie, Steven Martella, Annastasia Mercedes, Mackenzie Mercer, Constantine Pappas, Stephanie Eve Parker, Daniel Pippert, Remi Tuckman, Emma Vielbig, Chadwick Vogel with Ryan Knowles as Scrooge.

"We have assembled an extraordinarily creative cast to bring this timeless classic to life. They are filled with the holiday spirit and delighted to be back on stage to enchant families with a show that brims with hope and heart." says Director Frank Portanova

A Christmas Carol is Directed by Frank Portanova with Music Direction by Stephen Ferri and Choreography by Lexie Fennell Frare. Scenic Design by Christopher & Justin Swader, Lighting Design by Jamie Roderick, Sound Design by Jon Weston, Stage Managed by Jason Brouillard with the original costumes from the Theater at Madison Square Garden production designed by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long. Music by Alan Menken, Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, Book by Mike Ockrent and Lynn Ahrens. Based on the story by Charles Dickens. Originally presented by Radio City Entertainment at the Theater at Madison Square Garden.

A Christmas Carol will play the White Plains Performing Arts Center Friday, December 3 7pm; Saturday, December 4 7pm; Sunday, December 5 2pm; Thursday, December 9 2pm; Friday, December 10 7pm; Saturday, December 11 2pm & 7pm; Sunday, December 12 2pm; Thursday, December 16 11am; Friday, December 17 7pm; Saturday, December 18 2pm & 7pm; Sunday, December 19 2pm; Monday, December 27 7pm; Tuesday, December 28 7pm; Wednesday, December 29 2pm; Thursday, December 30 7pm.

The White Plains Performing Arts Center is located on the third level of City Center off Mamaroneck Avenue in downtown White Plains, minutes from the White Plains Metro North Station. For tickets visit the theatre box office Monday-Friday (11am-6pm), purchase the tickets online at wppac.com or call 914-328-1600. For Group Sales, please contact boxoffice@wppac.com.

A Christmas Carol is a WPPAC Mainstage Production which is a professional production featuring union and non-union actors from Broadway, national tours and regional theatre across the country. This production is created from scratch, staffed with professional production teams (directors to designers), large live orchestras and boast high-quality sets and costumes. It is not part of a tour, it has been created by WPPAC, for the WPPAC stage.