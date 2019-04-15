Camille Zamora And Hector Del Curto To Celebrate The Impact Of Arts On Westchester Children

Young at Arts, Westchester's most impactful performing arts educational organization, will host its annual gala, Tango Corazón: A Night of Latin Rhythm and Soul, on May 9, 2019. The evening will feature performances by celebrated soprano Camille Zamora, Grammy winning Hector Del Curto Trio, dynamic tango duo Yaisuri and John Hernan and select Young at Arts students. Tango Corazón will serve as a benefit to actualize the greater mission of the program and continue to provide need-based scholarships to students throughout Westchester and The Bronx.

Tango Corazón is a celebratory evening of performance, dancing and tapas benefitting the mission of Young at Arts to educate and empower children through music, drama and movement and build bridges between communities and cultures. The evening is also a quiet nod to Camille Zamora and her lifelong relationship with Young at Arts founder and director, Sharyn Pirtle. A strong supporter for the arts through her own arts based organization Sing for Hope, Zamora has served as a vital support system for Young At Arts, both fiscally and as a thought leader since its establishment in 2005.

"Young at Arts creates lasting harmony by bringing together individuals and communities, diverse artistic genres, and our best selves," comments Zamora. "What Sharyn Pirtle and her team have created for Westchester and the Bronx is a true haven of creativity that has ripple effects far beyond what we see. Young at Arts transforms students' lives, opening new options for their future. It's my great honor and pleasure to share my performance in benefit of this vital organization."

"Camille and I have been friends since the ninth grade," explains Pirtle. "From collaborating on programs for the community back in our hometown of Houston in the early 90's to today, Camille's efforts are solidly rooted in uplifting the human spirit in communities on a global scale. She has been a sounding board, a leader and a friend to Young at Arts over the last fourteen years, and it is so special to have my students share the stage with her on this important evening."

Young at Arts serves over 800 students county-wide, with nearly thirty-five percent of the program on need-based scholarships. With classes offered in Musical Theater, Vocal Performance, Instrumental Studies, Rock Band and Dance, the program is funded primarily through private donations, grants and tuition.

Tango Corazon: A Night of Latin Rhythm and Soul will take place on Thursday, May 9, 2019 in Christ Church Bronxville, located at 17 Sagamore Road in Bronxville, New York.

A VIP experience priced at $350, which will include VIP seating and a tango lesson with Yaisuri and John Hernan, will begin at 6:00 p.m. Performance, dancing and tapas will begin at 7:00 p.m. Reserved table tickets are $250 and general admission, $125.

Tickets are available at http://bit.ly/TangoCorazon





Related Articles Shows View More Rockland / Westchester Stories

More Hot Stories For You