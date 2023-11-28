Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards

BROADWAY IN BEDFORD To Present Holiday Concert Featuring Caitlin Houlahan And Ryan Vona

An evening of theatrical classics, pop/rock hits, and some holiday favorites performed by local veterans of the Broadway stage.

Caitlin Houlahan and Ryan Vona are delighted to be doing their first concert together at Bedford Playhouse, as they recently made Westchester their home. Caitlin and Ryan have been blissfully married for three years, and reside in Katonah with their dog, Moony, and cat, Bellatrix.

Ryan made his Broadway debut with the Tony Award-winning actor/musician musical Once. He then went on to originate the role of Joey Montgomery, in Cirque du Soleil's premiere Broadway spectacular, Paramour. He has also appeared on Broadway in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical and most recently served as Standby for Leo Frank in the Tony Award-winning revival of Parade. He was last seen originating the role of Juan Thompson in The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical, which made its world premiere at La Jolla Playhouse this past fall. Ryan has had the pleasure of singing with the Grand Teton & Lake Area Music Festivals, and the Detroit, Baltimore and South Dakota Symphony Orchestras. You can listen to his original album, "Somebody", and other tunes wherever you listen to your music.

Caitlin, a Cleveland native, studied Music Theatre at Baldwin Wallace University in the Conservatory of Music. Soon after moving to New York City, she landed the role of Jane in Peter Pan Live!, and has been lucky to be working ever since. She made her Broadway debut in Waitress as Dawn, starring opposite Sara Bareilles. She then originated the role of Kate Draper in the Conor McPherson/Bob Dylan show Girl From the North Country, first at The Public Theatre and then on Broadway. Previous to Broadway, she played Carolyn on the National Tour of The Bridges of Madison County, and has been in many regional shows across the country. You may have seen her on TV in Peter Pan Live!, Girls, Mare of Easttown, American Rust, or The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Caitlin runs her own coaching studio for aspiring and established actors.

Daniel Rudin is a composer, musical director, pianist, and orchestrator with a passion for bold musical storytelling. Moving fluently between musical vernaculars, he strives to create music that connects people to a sense of wonder and to each other. At just 26 years old, Daniel made his Broadway conducting debut with the smash hit MJ: The Musical, having previously made his Broadway piano debut at 24 with the critically acclaimed Caroline, or Change. He is a trusted musical director for some of Broadway's most exciting rising stars, including Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen), Samantha Williams (Caroline, or Change), and Brittney Mack (Six), and has played in galas, concerts and readings with Brian Stokes Mitchell, Tony Yazbeck, Sutton Foster, Jonathan Groff and many others.

Link to buy tickets can be found here: Click Here


