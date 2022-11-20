Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BROADWAY HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR Benefitting Dutchess County Pride Center Will Be Held in December

"Broadway Holiday Spectacular" will start at 3:00pm on Sunday, December 4th. 

Nov. 20, 2022  

Start the holiday season with a special holiday concert featuring Broadway's best and more! On Sunday, December 4, 2022, Broadway performers will come together for "Broadway Holiday Spectacular" benefitting the Dutchess County Pride Center. Come hear your holiday favorites as well songs destined to be on your holiday playlist.

Performers scheduled to take part will include: Sarah Rice (Original Broadway Cast of Sweeney Todd), Eric Millegan (Fox TV's Bones, Jesus Christ Superstar on Broadway), CHRISTINE NOLAN (National Tour and Broadway of Hair), LACY PHILLIPS (Broadway: Anything Goes, Fosse, Play On!), Jamison Stern (Amazon TV's After Forever, By Jeeves on Broadway), Eric Dean Davis (Off Broadway's Naked Boys Singing, European and the U.S. tours Hair), and Anthony Wills JR. (Great Performances Fellowship Award Winner).

The event is being produced by Broadway Sings for Pride & the Dutchess County Pride Center. The Cunneen-Hackett Arts Center and the Hudson Valley Credit Union are generously sponsoring the event as well.

"Broadway Holiday Spectacular" will start at 3:00pm on Sunday, December 4th. Tickets (including student, and VIP tickets) can be located at www.tinyurl.com/BroadwayWinter.

Dutchess County Pride Center is a safe space for LGBTQ+ individuals and their families, including youth to meet and socialize. Their goal is to improve the health, safety, and well-being of the entire LGBTQ+ community in Dutchess County.




