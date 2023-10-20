Arc Stages to Present BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL

The production will run November 10-19.

By: Oct. 20, 2023

Arc Stages to Present BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL

Pleasantville theater company Arc Stages' Community Stage presents Bat Boy: the Musical. The Community Stage is the second wing of a company that also includes a thriving Educational Stage and a professional stage, the Next Stage.

Inspired by the bizarre 1990s tabloids, Bat Boy: the Musical is a comical cult horror rock musical that tells the story of a half boy/half bat creature discovered by spelunking teenagers in a West Virginian cave.  Taken in by the local veterinarian and his empathetic wife, “Edgar” quickly learns to speak, read, behave like a "normal" boy, and even falls in love.  Trouble ensues when a “cow-killing plague” strikes the town and deep dark secrets are revealed.  Fast-paced and hilarious, this off-kilter satire offers clever musical numbers, forbidden romance, surprising plot twists, and a lesson in the agony of being different and accepting your inner beast!

Bat Boy: the Musical is directed by Whitney Aronson, with musical director Adam Spiegel. Starring: Payton Dell, Bob De Vivo, Juliana Giannasca, Shannon Harding, Anne-Marie Kavulla, Hannah Kluger, Graeme McEneany, Julia McCarthy, Liz Nolan, Alan Partelow-Zika, Chris Partelow-Zika, Jaelyn Pollock, and Arnie Toback.

Performances will be held at Arc Stages, located at 147 Wheeler Avenue in Pleasantville, NY.

Friday, November 10 at 8pm
Saturday, November 11 at 8pm
Sunday, November 12 at 2pm
Friday, November 17 at 8pm
Saturday, November 18 at 8pm
Sunday, November 19 at 2pm

Tickets are $28 for adults, $22 for students and seniors. To purchase tickets, please visit www.arcstages.org or call 914-747-6206.

 

About Arc Stages


Arc Stages is a multifaceted arts organization in Pleasantville, New York, which is composed of three theatre companies under one roof. 

The Educational Stage: an educational theatre company where students of all ages explore the world of theater through innovative classes, workshops and productions. Develop self confidence and creative expression through the arts.

The Community Stage: a community theatre company for actors, singers and technicians from all walks of life that offers the best in musicals and dramas.

The Next Stage: a professional theatre company that produces innovative, contemporary theatre as well as new works, cabaret, workshops and staged readings.

These three theaters, all under one roof, strive to better serve the community and its artistic needs.




