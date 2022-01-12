In its much anticipated sixth season, Pleasantville theater company Arc Stages presents See What I Wanna See for their professional company, the Next Stage.

The Next Stage focuses on showcasing new, innovative work by a wide variety of exciting and talented writers. It is the third wing of a company that also includes a thriving Educational Stage and Community Stage.



Performances will be held at Arc Stages, located at 147 Wheeler Avenue in Pleasantville NY.

Friday, February 4 at 8pmSaturday, February 5 at 8pmFriday, February 11 at 8pmSaturday, February 12 at 8pmSunday, February 13 at 2pmFriday, February 18 at 8pmSaturday, February 19 at 8pm

Tickets are $38 for adults, $30 for students, $28 for seniors. To purchase tickets, please visit www.arcstages.org or call 914-747-6206.