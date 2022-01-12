Arc Stages Presents SEE WHAT I WANNA SEE
In its much anticipated sixth season, Pleasantville theater company Arc Stages presents See What I Wanna See for their professional company, the Next Stage.
The Next Stage focuses on showcasing new, innovative work by a wide variety of exciting and talented writers. It is the third wing of a company that also includes a thriving Educational Stage and Community Stage.
Friday, February 4 at 8pm
Performances will be held at Arc Stages, located at 147 Wheeler Avenue in Pleasantville NY.
Saturday, February 5 at 8pm
Friday, February 11 at 8pm
Saturday, February 12 at 8pm
Sunday, February 13 at 2pm
Friday, February 18 at 8pm
Saturday, February 19 at 8pm Tickets are $38 for adults, $30 for students, $28 for seniors. To purchase tickets, please visit www.arcstages.org or call 914-747-6206. See What I Wanna See will be directed by Ann-Ngaire Martin, with Musical Direction by Marcus Baker. Starring: Becca Ayers*, Joe Chisholm*, Cooper Grodin*, Trevor Martin*, and Allie Seibold* A musical about lust, greed, murder, faith, and redemption, See What I Wanna See was nominated for nine Drama Desk Awards, including Best Musical. It is based on three short stories by the Japanese writer Ryunosuke Akutagawa and unfolds like a classical Japanese screen painting, illuminating different perspectives on the truth.