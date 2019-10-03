WomensWork Theatre Collaborative Presents LAST LISTS OF MY MAD MOTHER

WomensWork Theatre Collaborative opens its Season of Madness on October 26 with LAST LISTS OF MY MAD MOTHER, by Julie Jensen, a poignant and poetic look at how a primary caregiver struggles to hold on to her humor and humanity as her mother's mind rapidly deteriorates, and as her sister phones in advice from afar.

Lynne Collinson, WomensWork's Creative Director, helms the production, which features Margaret Melozzi, Paula Faber and Carol Schlink, all founding members of the collaborative. Collinson says, "Julie Jensen's script tickets off many boxes that are important to WomensWork: well written, meaningful material told from a woman's point of view; a rich story that is challenging to discover, but ultimately simple, true, and relevant for anyone who's been a caregiver or watched the decline of a loved one."

Last Lists of My Mad Mother will be presented in the intimate black box theatre at The Artists' Exchange, 50 Rolfe Street, Cranston, Rhode Island, on October 26, November 1 and November 2 at 7:30pm, and on October 27 and November 3 at 2:00pm. Seating is limited. General admission tickets are $20; tickets for Seniors (65+) and Students (21 and under) are $15. Tickets are available on-line at Artists-Exchange.org.





