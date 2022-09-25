Wilbury Theatre Group to Present World Premiere Of SILHOUETTE OF A SILHOUETTE Starting This Month

Wilbury Theatre Group will present the World Premiere of Silhouette of a Silhouette by Rhode Island icon Rose Weaver and directed by Don Mays - September 30 through October 16. For tickets and more information, thewilburygroup.org/silhouette

Based on Weaver's life, with threads of magical realism, Silhouette of a Silhouette is a story of redemption and hope inspired by loss, and told through music, song, and scenes - the story of a family struck by tragedy, and how to pick up the pieces up and move forward.

"This is a semi-autobiographical story reveals how my late brother saw the devil while hallucinating in the woods of Georgia," Rose Weaver explains. "He seeks redemption for his poor life choices. Told through humor, rousing songs, spoken word, and southern mythology, Silhouette of a Silhouette is a mini saga of a family's painful struggle out of cycles of self-destruction and an attempt at deliverance."

"Rose Weaver is one of our state's most treasured artists and it's always a joy to work with her - especially on this personal story," said Josh Short, Artistic Director of Wilbury Theatre Group. "Rose has been part of sharing so many stories with the people of Rhode Island for decades, and it's a privilege for us to kick off the Wilbury Group's 12th season by sharing hers."

Tickets are Pay-What-You-Can. For tickets and more information about the production and Wilbury Theatre Group, visit thewilburygroup.org/silhouette-of-a-silhouette

About Rose Weaver

This is Rose Weaver's 49th year as an actor, singer, and playwright. She began her career at Providence's Trinity Repertory Company in 1973 as an Acting Fellow. Earning her Equity card in 1975, Rose appeared as Aunt Ester in Gem of the Ocean, Billie Holiday in Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grille, Dussie Mae in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Bernice in The Piano Lesson, the Witch in Into the Woods, The Good Times Are Killing Me, The Waiting Room, Another Part of the Forest, Measure for Measure, Side by Side by Sondheim, Brother to Dragons, Uncle Tom's Cabin, Aimee, A Christmas Carol, Jonestown Express, Tintypes, Two Gentlemen of Verona, The Boys from Syracuse, School for Scandal, and From the Mississippi Delta.

Work with other theatres includes roles at The Mark Taper Forum, The Walnut Street Theatre, Old Globe San Diego, Arkansas Rep, National Theatre Company. In film and television she's had roles in In the Heat of the Night, Poetic Justice, LA Law, Tales From the Crypt, The Accused, Not In My Family, Lady in White, Go Tell It On the Mountain.

As a playwright Rose is the author and actress of the one-woman play Menopause Mama, and Black Women Taking Off the Masks. She received a recent Papitto POC award to write a play about slavery in Rhode Island. Rose is published in Monologues for Women by Women, Heinemann, and NuMuse: An Anthology of Plays from Brown University. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Wheaton College (Massachusetts), a Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing from Brown University at the age of 50, and holds three Honorary Doctor of Fine Arts Degrees from Wheaton College, Marymount Manhattan College, and Providence College.

Awards include The Pell Award for Excellence in the Arts 2000, R. I. Heritage Harbor Hall of Fame, Rhode Island State Council on the Arts Fellowships in Playwriting, Lucille Lortel Playwriting Award, GoLocal Providence's R.I. Woman of the Year, Rhode Island Foundation Fellowships and New Works Awards, Business Volunteers in the Arts/R.I. Achievement in the Arts, YWCA Woman of the Year Awards in Arts, and The RI Historical Society History Maker Award.

Previous work with Wilbury Theatre Group includes acting as "Voice of God" in seasons 1 + 2 of the audioplay God Talks to An Agnostic - now available for streaming

About The Wilbury Theatre Group

Winner of the 2018 National Theater Company Award from the American Theatre Wing, The Wilbury Theatre Group is a professional, nonprofit theatre company that engages our community in thought-provoking conversation through new works, reimagined classics and adventurous playmaking. We are idealistic, ambitious, and stubborn in our resolve to create theatre that entertains, enlightens, and inspires. For more information visit thewilburygroup.org