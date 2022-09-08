Wilbury Theatre Group Presents In Collaboration With Afri Productions, The Public's Radio & Brown Arts Institute

The Season Two finale of God Talks to An Agnostic - a twelve-part audio drama written, directed and featuring Don Mays - airs on Saturday, September 24 at 3:00pm on The Public's Radio.

The series, presented by Wilbury Theatre Group and produced in collaboration with AFRI Productions, The Public's Radio, and Brown Arts Institute at Brown University is a 2022 Webby Award Honoree for best Scripted Podcast Series. Following the season finale premiere on Septmeber 24, all episodes from Season Two and past episodes from Season One will be available on all Podcast streaming platforms.

Pitted against the backdrop of past and present racial and cultural issues of today, God Talks to An Agnostic is an innovative audio play that serves as a compelling exploration of the impact of religion on race, Black culture and a collective need for faith in something larger than ourselves. God Talks To An Agnostic is written and directed by Don Mays, with music and sound design by Andy Russ, and production management by Natalie Rosario, Melie Hayes, and Allison Marchetti.

The production features performances by Don Mays, Rose Weaver, Jackie Davis, Rudy Ru Cabrera, Pamela Lambert, Daraja Hinds, Jason Quinn, Jeff Hodge, TÃ¢nia Montenegro, Cilla Bento, Mindy Britto, Lorraine Guerra, Emmanuel Versailles, Lia Pinto, Brien Lang, Becci Davis, Angelique Dina, Cristhian Mancinas-Garcia, Brianna K. Rosario, Jordan Daniel Smith, Teddy Lytle, Sussy Santana, and Len Cabral.

Creator Don Mays says, "We are beyond excited to bring back our immensely talented cast and production team and add amazing new voices, characters and talent for season two of God Talks to an Agnostic. Also, we're thrilled to have been selected from a vast international pool of internet content, as a 2022 Webby Honoree for a scripted series. To have achieved such recognition for our first season speaks volumes to the strength of the talent that went into the series. Looking forward, I think it's safe to say, in many ways, season two promises to be even more provocative than season one - Deeper explorations of the characters, closer examination of current and long persisting cultural and societal issues and relationships and the centering of relationships is an essential- or the most essential element of the series. If you liked season one, you're going to love season two."

Don Mays' next project will be Wilbury Theatre Group's 2022-23 Season opener, Silhouette of a Silhouette written by Rose Weaver. The production runs September 30 - October 16. For more information, visit thewilburygroup.org.

"Collaborating with Don on God Talks to An Agnostic has been an incredible achievement for Wilbury Theatre Group," says Wilbury Artistic Director Josh Short. "Not only are we honored to tell Don's story, but it's been an incredible opportunity for the theatre to continue our work with The Public's Radio to explore radio drama as a New Medium for us, and establish an incredible new partnerships with Brown University's new Brown Arts Institute. We were thrilled to learn that the team at BAI would recognize the importance of telling this story with us, and are so grateful for their support of this work."

Brown Arts Institute's Artistic Director, Avery Willis Hoffman, says," We are deeply honored to support Don Mays in the presentation of Season 2 of God Talks to An Agnostic. Projects like Don's are essential to our well-being, and, during these persistent pandemic times, to our quest for deeper knowledge about the human condition and the intricacies of relationship-building. Collaborations with local artists and Providence-based arts organizations are vital to the mission of the Brown Arts Institute, and we look forward to continuing our work with the Wilbury Theatre Group."

God Talks to an Agnostic received a 2022 Webby Award Honoree for best Scripted Podcast Series. Hailed as the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including Podcasts; Websites and Mobile Sites; Video; Advertising, Media and PR; Apps & Software, Social; Games and Virtual & Remote. Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received more than 14,300 entries from all 50 states and 70 countries worldwide this year. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Sponsors and Partners of The Webby Awards include Verizon, WP Engine, Canva, Omidyar Network, YouGov, NAACP, KPMG, Fast Company, Wall Street Journal, MediaPost, Podcast Movement, TheFutureParty and AIGA.

The motivation for creating God Talks to An Agnostic came from the refusal to let COVID completely shut

A resident artist with the Wilbury Group, Don Mays is a Writer, Filmmaker, Director, and Photographer based in Providence. As a filmmaker, Mays has one feature film, one HBO short film, a documentary and several short films and scripts to his credit. As a theatre director, Mays has worked with several local theaters including The Providence Black Rep and Wilbury Theatre Group. Currently Mays has used his photography skills to document the social justice protests in association with the Black Lives Matters movement. Currently Mays is in pre-production of his feature film, "Frankenstein (A dark Tale)." In this provocative, satirical film Dr. Frankenstein is Black and the monster that he creates is the first White man. The film will be shot in Rhode Island in the fall of 2022.