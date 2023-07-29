West Bay Community Theater to Present CABARET: IN CONCERT in August

WBCT's production will focus on the music of the piece with select staging, aided by multimedia support.

By: Jul. 29, 2023

West Bay Community Theater will present an in-concert production of the classic Kander and Ebb musical CABARET on Saturday, August 12th at 8pm on the North Kingstown Town Beach.

WBCT's production will focus on the music of the piece with select staging, aided by multimedia support. For those who attended WBCT's production of HAIR-IN CONCERT last August, they know what a special experience a WBCT show on the beach can be. Moonlight on the water, food trucks, a festive audience, and some of the best voices in local theater all in one special evening in Wickford. Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and anything else to make an August night on the beach comfortable.

WBCT President, Terry Shea, says, “We're upping the ante from last year's successful production of Hair-In-Concert. We'll be employing 4 large video screens across the expanse of the lawn to give everyone a chance to see performers' faces close up as well as view imagery that will aid in telling the story of Cabaret in this concert setting.” Alongside this rock-concert meets musical theater setting, audience members will be able to take advantage of two of the region's award-winning food trucks, Gansett Poke and South County BBQ in addition to Del's Lemonade.

And while the in-concert setting means the focus more on the music than the script, be ensured that there is enough choreography and production value to make this production a fully satisfying night at the theater. Fans of this classic musical are in for a real treat as Cabaret gets the unique WBCT treatment.

About the show:

Book by Joe Masteroff

Based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood

Music by John Kander

Lyrics by Fred Ebb

Music Director: Alex Tirrell

Production Design and Conceptualization: Terry Shea/Zach Searle

Production Stage Manager : Sophie Brusini

Choreography: Leslie Racine-Vazquez

Properties: Laura Ash

Poster Design Graphic: Amelia Smith/Richard Griffin

Videography: Thomas Walsh

In a Berlin nightclub, as the 1920's draw to a close, a garish Master of Ceremonies welcomes the audience and assures them they will forget all their troubles at the Cabaret. With the Emcee's bawdy songs as wry commentary, CABARET explores the dark, heady, and tumultuous life of Berlin's natives and expatriates as Germany slowly yields to the emerging Third Reich. Cliff, a young American writer newly arrived in Berlin, is immediately taken with English singer Sally Bowles. Meanwhile, Fräulein Schneider, proprietor of Cliff and Sally's boarding house, tentatively begins a romance with Herr Schultz, a mild-mannered fruit seller who happens to be Jewish. Musical numbers include “Willkommen,” “Cabaret,” “Maybe This Time,” “Don't Tell Mama,” “The Money Song,” and "Two Ladies."

This version of CABARET is based on the 1998 adaptation, licensed through Tams-Witmark/Concord Theatrical and appears on their list of upcoming productions of CABARET across the nation.

CABARET contains adult themes and some adult language.

Tickets are on sale now at Click Here or by emailing info@wbctheater.org or calling (401) 372-7201. $20 General Admission $15 Seniors/Students/Active Military/Lifetime Subscribers

Cast List:

Master of Ceremonies (Emcee) - Noah Robert Pimentel

Sally Bowles - Brooke Aubin

Clifford Bradshaw - Jason DiCenso

Ernst Ludwig - Brad Kirton

Fräulein Schneider - Maureen Noel

Fräulein Kost – Amelia Smith

Herr Schultz - Greg Bonin Olney

The Kit Kat Girls / The Kit Kat Boys (including, but not limited to) - Maggie Collins, Alastair Hoffer, Kevin Koehler, Alaina Mueller, Mary Paolino, Bridgette Pressley, Victoria Stanger

About West Bay Community Theater:

West Bay Community Theater is a North Kingstown-based 501 (c) (3) arts organization founded in 2018 by former members of Academy Players and North Kingstown Players in order to re-establish a community theater in the West Bay region of Rhode Island. In 2022 WBCT successfully presented The Great American Trailer Park Musical, Hair -In Concert and their Halloween-themed musical revue, The Villains Return. A future home base is in the works in the heart of Wickford Village at the site of the Old Library on 55 Brown Street.




