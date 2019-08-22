Trinity Rep Holds 2019 Children's Auditions For A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Trinity Rep announces auditions for children 8-12 years of age for its upcoming production of beloved New England tradition, A Christmas Carol. Auditions will take place Saturday, September 7, 9:00 am - 1:00 pm at Cardi's Furniture, at 999 Newport Avenue, Attleboro, MA. This is an open call, and appointments will not be taken. Actors will be seen in groups of nine every fifteen minutes and will be asked to read from a side and sing a few bars of a holiday song of their choice. Children age 12 and under (as of December 31, 2019) are eligible to participate. Actors with disabilities are encouraged to audition. Performers must be able to speak, memorize lines, sing, climb stairs, and be lifted by the adult actors.

Please visit Trinity Rep's website at TrinityRep.com/CarolAuditions for details, parent information, and to access the audition materials. Questions may be addressed to Hannah Lum at (401) 521-1100 x257 or at hlum@trinityrep.com

If a child is unable to attend the auditions at Cardi's Furniture, they should send a video audition via email to hlum@trinityrep.com by September 7. Video auditions should include the child performing 30 seconds or less of a holiday song and reading the lines from the audition script.

The 2019 production of Charles Dickens' famous story of redemption and the holiday spirit will run November 7 through December 29, 2019. Acting company member Jude Sandy will play the role of curmudgeonly businessman Ebenezer Scrooge under the direction of Brown/Trinity MFA alumna Kate Bergstrom '18. A Christmas Carol at Trinity Rep is presented by Cardi's Furniture with supporting sponsor Amica Insurance.





