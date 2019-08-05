Tickets Go On Sale August 9 For Jimmy Buffett's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE at PPAC

The Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) announced today that the individual tickets for the Providence premiere of the North American Tour of Jimmy Buffett's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE will go on sale on Friday, August 9 at 10A. Tickets are available at the PPAC Box Office (220 Weybosset Street in downtown Providence), by phone at (401) 421-ARTS (2787), or by visiting ppacri.org. Tickets start at $38; all ticket prices include a $3 per ticket restoration charge and are subject to change without notice.



The North American Tour of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE opens at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) in Providence, RI September 29 - October 5. In Providence, ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE is part of the Taco/White Family Foundation Broadway Series.



With a book by Emmy Award winner Greg Garcia ("My Name is Earl," "Raising Hope") and Emmy Award nominee Mike O'Malley ("Survivors Remorse," "Shameless"), ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE is the musical comedy featuring both original songs and your most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, including "Fins," "Volcano," "Cheeseburger in Paradise," and many more.



Welcome to Margaritaville, where people come to get away from it all - and stay to find something they never expected. Get ready for a hilarious and heartwarming musical with the most unforgettable songs from one of music's greatest storytellers. USA Today calls it "A little slice of paradise!" and Entertainment Weekly raves, "It will knock your flip-flops off!" So don't let the party start without you.



For more information, please visit EscapeToMargaritavilleMusical.com.





