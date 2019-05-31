The Wilbury Group's FUN HOME Extended Through June 23

Due to overwhelming demand, The Wilbury Theatre Group announces additional performances of FUN HOME the Tony Award-winning musical, now running through Sunday, June 23.

Running to popular acclaim and sold-out houses since previews, FUN HOME is the wildly popular musical by Lisa Kron and Jeanine Tesori based on the graphic novel by Alison Bechdel. Directed by Wilbury Group Artistic Director Josh Short with music direction by Tom Chace and choreography by Ali Kenner Brodsky.

For tickets to extension performances and more information about the production, visit thewilburygroup.org/fun-home.





