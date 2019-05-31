The Wilbury Group's FUN HOME Extended Through June 23

May. 31, 2019  

The Wilbury Group's FUN HOME Extended Through June 23

Due to overwhelming demand, The Wilbury Theatre Group announces additional performances of FUN HOME the Tony Award-winning musical, now running through Sunday, June 23.

Running to popular acclaim and sold-out houses since previews, FUN HOME is the wildly popular musical by Lisa Kron and Jeanine Tesori based on the graphic novel by Alison Bechdel. Directed by Wilbury Group Artistic Director Josh Short with music direction by Tom Chace and choreography by Ali Kenner Brodsky.

For tickets to extension performances and more information about the production, visit thewilburygroup.org/fun-home.



Related Articles View More Rhode Island Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Public On Sale For HAMILTON at PPAC Is Saturday, June 8
  • World Premiere Of Dr. Glory Van Scott's The JAZZ GUZZLER Set For June 9 At The Riverside Theatre
  • Theatre By The Sea Announces Schedule For Expanded Monday Concerts and Events Series
  • ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID Comes to Newport Playhouse
  • Photo Flash: First Look At FUN HOME At The Wilbury Group
  • PPAC Announces Sensory-Friendly Performance Of DR. SEUSS' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup