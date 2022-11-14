The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra to Present THE FOUR SEASONS in December

The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra will present The Four Seasons. Jaime Laredo conducts Bach's Concerto for Violin and Oboe (Saturday only), featuring Laredo on violin and Cheryl Bishkoff on oboe, Mozart's Symphony No. 31 (Paris), and Vivaldi's The Four Seasons.

The concert will take place on Saturday, December 10th at 8:00pm, at The VETS, Providence. Amica Rush Hour concert on Friday, December 9th at 6:30pm.

Tickets at 401-248-7000 and tickets.riphil.org.