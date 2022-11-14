The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra to Present THE FOUR SEASONS in December
The concert will take place on Saturday, December 10th at 8:00pm, at The VETS, Providence.
The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra will present The Four Seasons. Jaime Laredo conducts Bach's Concerto for Violin and Oboe (Saturday only), featuring Laredo on violin and Cheryl Bishkoff on oboe, Mozart's Symphony No. 31 (Paris), and Vivaldi's The Four Seasons.
The concert will take place on Saturday, December 10th at 8:00pm, at The VETS, Providence. Amica Rush Hour concert on Friday, December 9th at 6:30pm.
Tickets at 401-248-7000 and tickets.riphil.org.
Related Stories View More Rhode Island Stories
More Hot Stories For You
Trinity Rep Using A CHRISTMAS CAROL To Raise $60,000 In Matching Grants To Feed Hungry Locals
November 10, 2022
The Rhode Island Foundation is matching every donation the public makes to Trinity Repertory Company during its 2022 run of “A Christmas Carol” with an equal grant to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank, up to a total of $60,000.
AN INTIMATE EVENING WITH DAVID FOSTER AND KATHARINE MCPHEE Plays The Providence Performing Arts Center, This December
November 2, 2022
16-time Grammy award-winning musician, songwriter, and producer DAVID FOSTER and acclaimed singer, television and Broadway star, KATHARINE MCPHEE are taking their viral Instagram show on the road this December.
IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE Returns To The Gamm Stage
November 2, 2022
The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre (The Gamm) brings audiences home for the holidays with a limited run of It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play.
The Avett Brothers Perform at PPAC in May 2023
October 28, 2022
THE AVETT BROTHERS will perform at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) in Providence, RI on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:30P. It has been five years since they played in Rhode Island.
Pump House Music Works Welcomes France's Guitar Master Pierre Bensusan This Weekend
October 27, 2022
Pump House Music Works welcomes France's guitar master Pierre Bensusan back to Wakefield on October 30.
November 10, 2022
The Rhode Island Foundation is matching every donation the public makes to Trinity Repertory Company during its 2022 run of “A Christmas Carol” with an equal grant to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank, up to a total of $60,000.
AN INTIMATE EVENING WITH DAVID FOSTER AND KATHARINE MCPHEE Plays The Providence Performing Arts Center, This December
November 2, 2022
16-time Grammy award-winning musician, songwriter, and producer DAVID FOSTER and acclaimed singer, television and Broadway star, KATHARINE MCPHEE are taking their viral Instagram show on the road this December.
IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE Returns To The Gamm Stage
November 2, 2022
The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre (The Gamm) brings audiences home for the holidays with a limited run of It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play.
The Avett Brothers Perform at PPAC in May 2023
October 28, 2022
THE AVETT BROTHERS will perform at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) in Providence, RI on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:30P. It has been five years since they played in Rhode Island.
Pump House Music Works Welcomes France's Guitar Master Pierre Bensusan This Weekend
October 27, 2022
Pump House Music Works welcomes France's guitar master Pierre Bensusan back to Wakefield on October 30.