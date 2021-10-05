The Lindsey Stirling Christmas Program Comes to PPAC in December

Platinum-selling electronic artist, violinist, and multi-talented entertainer Lindsey Stirling, known all over the world for her unique, futuristic violin-driven electronic music and exquisite live show, has announced the return of her annual Christmas tour for 2021. The Lindsey Stirling Christmas Program will stop at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) in Providence, RI on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at 8P.

Stirling's performance at PPAC will be her only New England concert date as part of this 22-date tour. The Lindsey Stirling Christmas Program will showcase Stirling's favorite seasonal tunes as featured on her chart-topping and critically acclaimed holiday album, Warmer In The Winter, set against dazzling festive costumes, a troupe of talented dancers, lots of holiday cheer, and much more.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, October 8th at 10A at the PPAC Box Office, online at ppacri.org and by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787). Tickets are $99.50 - $29.50; all ticket prices include a $4 per ticket restoration charge and are subject to change without notice. Box Office Hours are Monday through Friday, 10A - 5P; Saturday, 10A - 2P and two hours prior to curtain time(s) on performance days. VIP Packages, including holiday-themed meet & greet with Lindsey, exclusive holiday gift, premium seating, and access to Lindsey's VIP Ugly Sweater Christmas Party featuring interactive photo opportunities, pre-show Q&A, activities and more, will also be available.

All guests who are aged 12 and over MUST either show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 (fully vaccinated is defined as at least 14 days after receiving either a two-dose or one-dose FDA or WHO authorized COVID-19 vaccine) or proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of performance time or proof of a negative COVID-19 antigen test (rapid test) taken within 6 hours of performance time.

All guests, regardless of vaccination status, must always wear masks (covering their nose and mouth) while inside the venue (unless actively eating or drinking).

"It feels great to be back in the holiday spirit," exclaims Stirling. "Nothing makes me more excited than sharing this time of year with my fans on tour. Christmas is my favorite holiday and to have the ability to perform some of my favorite Christmas classics live on stage again warms my heart."

Lindsey Stirling released her first-ever holiday album Warmer In The Winter in 2017, marking the #1 new Christmas album of the year. Due to high demand from fans, a Deluxe Edition was issued in 2018, also topping the holiday charts. Warmer In The Winter, which has sold nearly 400,000 copies and been streamed over 195 million times, features classic and original songs, such as "Angels We Have Heard On High," "All I Want For Christmas," "Let It Snow," "Christmas C'mon," "What Child Is This," and "Carol of the Bells," which hit #1 on holiday radio last year, along with special guests Becky G, Sabrina Carpenter , Trombone Shorty and Alex Gaskarth (from All Time Low).

Since she was unable to hit the road in 2020, Stirling brought the holiday cheer home to fans and families worldwide via her live-streaming special "Lindsey Stirling: Home for the Holidays." The all-new, hour-long ticketed special, which she independently created, produced, and financed, blurred the lines between concert and Christmas special, drawing over 100,000 views. In addition to stylized performances to songs off Warmer In The Winter, the one-of-a-kind experience also featured Stirling's breathtaking performance of her hit "Crystallize," where she hung by her hair for a captivating Cirque du Soleil-inspired aerial display.

