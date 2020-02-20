The Granite Theatre has announced the start of their Special Events for the 2020 season. Two exciting beginnings for alternative entertainment at the theatre.

On Friday February 28 at 7:30 pm we offer a comedy special featuring Noah Gardenswartz. Noah is a New York-based comedian and writer. When not on tour, Gardenswartz performs regularly at the Comedy Cellar in New York City, and is a writer on Amazon's Emmy and Golden-Globe winning show, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." He has his own Comedy Central special, has appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden, and twice on Conan. Additionally, he was a semi-finalist on NBC's "Last Comic Standing," and has released two chart-topping comedy albums, "Blunt" and "White Men Can't Joke."

Before turning to stand-up full time, Gardenswartz worked as a journalist, hedge fund day trader, elementary school teacher, and even grew weed - though obviously not all at once. Tickets or this show are $20.

"Simply Frozen" comes to the theatre on Saturday afternoon February 29 at 2 pm presented by Simply Enchanted. Join your favorite icy trio as they recount their exciting adventures, sing along with them as they sing their songs live in this one of a kind interactive stage show! Show runs approximately 45 minutes. Tickets include Meet & Greet photo opportunities in front of their frozen backdrop after the show, keepsake autographed photo and of course, warm hugs! Fun for the whole family! All this fun for $13 a ticket!

Tickets are available online at granitetheatre.com. For more information contact the Box Office at 401-596-2341.





