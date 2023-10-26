The Gamm Theatre Names New Board President

The Gamm Theatre Names New Board President

The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre (The Gamm) held its annual meeting on Monday, October 23, appointing a new board president and two additional officers. Attendees also welcomed five new directors and honored three outgoing board members. Amid the festivities, the theater's new executive director fielded questions from loyal supporters regarding the theater's plans for the future including preparation for next year's 40th anniversary season.

 

“Meeting some of our key supporters and community partners at our annual meeting was an energizing experience,” said Executive Director Jason Cabral, who assumed his position on August 21. “It was truly heartwarming to witness the loyalty and concern our patrons have for the future of this theater. In touching on the strategic planning ahead for our 40th anniversary season and beyond, it was inspiring and reassuring to hear from individuals eager to step forward and offer their unwavering support.”

 

The annual meeting marked the start of board member Miriam Weizenbaum's tenure as president, having served on the board since 2014 and as vice president since October 2022. Weizenbaum, who is Chief of the Civil Division for the Rhode Island State Attorney General's Office, is a resident of Providence.

 

“Everyone here knows that making theater happen is now challenged in new and in greater ways than ever before,” Weizenbaum said. “We must face the realities of financing and fundraising in the midst of higher costs, and understand how to recapture our audience to find longstanding success. The good news is that we the board, the staff and our supporters know that what is solid and what is immutable is The Gamm.”

 

Two other board members were also appointed to officer positions. Bill Stone of Providence, an attorney and co-founder of national legal services firm Outside GC LLC, was named vice president. Don Wineberg of Jamestown, a corporate and health care law attorney, was named secretary.

 

Several new directors were also welcomed to the board. They include Nancy Evans Lloyd of Providence, a marketing and organizational consultant in the creative business sector; Jamall Pollock of Providence, a licensed social worker and academic advisor, and associate dean of Brown University's College for Co-Curricular & Post-Graduate Opportunities; Jordan Rossi of Narragansett, a certified public accountant for Sansiveri, Kimball & Co.; Danielle Salisbury of East Greenwich, executive director of Warwick Center for the Arts; and Tara McCreery Wood of East Greenwich, former head of employee relations for the National Football League and human resources consultant.

 

Artistic Director Tony Estrella honored and expressed his deep gratitude for individuals who have recently completed their service on the board including Leon C. Boghossian, III of Pawtucket, Charles J. Mahoney of Providence, and Daniel Marwil of Providence. Marwil, a pediatrician and behavioral specialist, had served as president since 2019 and guided the theater through the social and economic challenges of the pandemic.

 

“We are forever grateful for the service and longstanding support of these individuals who are stepping away from their official board duties. Their tireless efforts and incredible generosity allow all of us to have access to this art form that fills an essential need for live connection,” Estrella said. “We know they will remain close to The Gamm and continue to advocate for and support our important work in Rhode Island and beyond.”

 

ABOUT MIRIAM WEIZENBAUM

Miriam Weizenbaum was appointed Chief of the Civil Division for the Rhode Island State Attorney's Office in January 2020. Previously she was in private practice as a principal at DeLuca & Weizenbaum. Her work in civil litigation concentrated in medical negligence, complex litigation and products liability. Additionally Weizenbaum has represented community groups seeking social justice as a founder and board member of the Rhode Island Center for Justice, which partners with community groups to protect legal rights and to ensure justice for vulnerable individuals, families, and communities. Weizenbaum received a B.A. from Simon's Rock College in 1980, after which she worked as a community organizer in Baton Rouge, LA. She received her J.D. from Temple University Beasley School of Law in 1986. Weizenbaum lives in Providence with her husband, David Heckman.

 

ABOUT THE GAMM THEATRE

Founded in 1984, the non-profit Gamm Theatre is proud to tell stories that entertain, provoke, and engage seriously with the most important issues of our time. The Gamm further serves the public with educational programming that enriches the cultural and civic life of our community. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Tony Estrella and Executive Director Jason Cabral, The Gamm is a regionally recognized, award-winning theater and a proud member of New England Area Theatre (NEAT), a bargaining unit of the Actors' Equity Association.



2023 Regional Awards


