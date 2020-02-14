The Gamm Announces Gamm Gala 35

The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre (The Gamm) will hold its annual fundraiser on Monday, March 30, at 6 p.m. at Rhodes on the Pawtuxet, 60 Rhodes Place, Cranston, RI. GAMM GALA 35 will honor Peter J. Troy with The David Wax Award for Outstanding Commitment to the Arts in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the arts in Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts.

"We're 35! And we are so looking forward to gathering our friends old and new to celebrate our rich history and an incredibly exciting future," said Artistic Director Tony Estrella. "It's a gift every year to share our plays, our community impact, and our education programs at one big party, and to thank those who make it all possible."

Managing Director Amy Gravell added, "It's particularly special to honor Peter Troy at this year's gala. Peter's quiet and determined support of the arts has been unwavering. He believes deeply that art in all its forms provides an important forum for the expression of ideas, and enriches our culture and community. Thanks, Peter!"

Guests will enjoy an open bar cocktail hour with hors d'oeuvres, followed by a 3-course sit-down dinner by Russell Morin Catering and Events. The Gamm will celebrate its artistic history through live music. Guests will also participated in a raffle and live auction.

Music will be provided by The Tom Chace Trio. Tickets start at $200 per person. Space is limited, so guests are encouraged to purchase their tickets early. Call 401-723-4266, ext. 132 or buy online at gammtheatre.org/gammgala35 .

For information about sponsorships, please contact Director of Development Kate Anderson at 401-723-4266, ext. 131 or anderson@gammtheatre.org. Proceeds from GAMM GALA 35 support the non-profit theater's productions and education programs.





