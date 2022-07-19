The Colonial Theatre Presents Samuel Beckett's WAITNG FOR GODOT In Wilcox Park

The Colonial Theatre will present Samuel Beckett's classic play WAITNG FOR GODOT outdoors in Westerly, RI's Wilcox Park. The production marks the Colonial Theatre's 31st year of presenting professional classic theatre on an outdoor stage, free to the public.

WAITING FOR GODOT premiered in Paris in 1953, and was voted the most significant English-language play of the 20th century in a poll conducted by the British Royal National Theatre in 1999. It is subtitled "a tragicomedy in two acts" in which the two characters Vladimir and Estragon await the arrival of the enigmatic Godot while discussing their existence. The Colonial Theatre's production is directed by Marion Markham, with stage management by Cory F. Goddard, and production management by Aurora Productions. The cast features Dan Morison as Vladimir, Jered McLenigan as Estragon, Peter Tedeschi as Pozzo, Brian Linden as Lucky, and Zach Roth as the Boy.

WAITING FOR GODOT performs Wednesdays through Sundays July 22 through August 13. July performances begin at 8pm and August performances begin at 7:30pm. The performance is free with advance registration requested at colonialtheatreart.org. Patrons are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets, and refreshments, and are welcome to bring a picnic dinner to enjoy during the show. Pre-show musical entertainment presented by The United Theater can be enjoyed at the park gazebo 90 minutes before each performance. Performances are weather-permitting. A rain-date performance is reserved for Sunday, August 14th at 7:30pm. Visit the Colonial Theatre's website for cancellation information. For a full schedule of pre-show music and more information, visit colonialtheatreart.org.

The Colonial Theatre of Rhode Island is committed to producing professional theatre of the highest quality, which includes providing an outdoor, summer theatre festival, and to establishing a series of educational programs and training opportunities for both children and adults designed to enhance both knowledge and appreciation of Theatre Arts.

Dan Morrison (Vladimir) is originally from Lake Tahoe, California, and fell in love with performing while studying Political Science and Theatre Arts at San Diego State University. After graduating he then studied at The American Conservatory Theatre in San Francisco receiving his Master of Fine Arts in theater performance. Dan moved to New York City shortly after graduating and has since had some wonderful success in theaters around the world; most notably in New York, Idaho Shakespeare Festivals, Colorado, San Francisco and the greater Bay Area, San Diego, England, Italy and Japan. A proud member of AEA.

Jered McLenigan (Estragon) is a theatremaker currently based in Philadelphia, PA. He most recently appeared as Autolycus in THE WINTER'S TALE and Subtle in THE ALCHEMIST in rotating repertory with Quintessence Theatre. He is a Hothouse Company member at the Wilma Theater, where his past shows include MINOR CHARACTER: SIX TRANSLATIONS OF UNCLE VANYA AT THE SAME TIME (Vanya, Sonya, Astrov), the critically acclaimed digital capture of HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING (Justin), created in the first year of the pandemic (Drama League Nomination, Outstanding Digital Theater), Mr. Burns, A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY (Sam/Mr. Burns), CONSTELLATIONS (Roland, Barrymore Award recipient, Outstanding Leading Actor/Play), ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD (Guildenstern), and ANTIGONE (Chorus) in collaboration with Theodoros Terzopoulos of Attis Theatre, Athens, Greece. Jered is a 3-time recipient of Philadelphia's Barrymore Award for Excellence in Theater.

Peter Tedeschi (Pozzo) was last seen here in Wilcox Park as Malvolio in Twelfth Night. Favorite regional theatre credits include Benedick in Much Ado About Nothing and Polixenes in The Winter's Tale at the S. Florida Shakespeare Festival, John Adams in three separate productions of 1776, Herbie in Gypsy at Festival Theatre, Alfie Doolittle in My Fair Lady and the evil Mr. Potter in It's A Wonderful Life at Ocean State Theatre. Select New York credits include baritone in The Mikado at Carnegie Hall with Kelli O'Hara, an Obie-winning production of Uncle Tom's Cabin at Metropolitan Playhouse, and Agamemnon at LaMama. International credits include The Actor in a multi-award winning production of The Lower Depths at the famed Moscow Art Theatre. MFA: Carnegie Mellon. As a writer, he's co-author of Moscow Art Theatre: 100 Years and has written countless hours documentaries and TV news pieces.

Brian Linden (Lucky) is happy to make his Colonial Theatre debut. His experimental, devised, and performance art work in New York City includes Backward People with The Unchilding Collective, THEM with Liliana Porter & Ana Tiscornia at The Kitchen, Nothing On Earth (Can Hold Houdini) at Axis Company, and The Parable Conference with Pablo Helguera at BAM. Regionally, he has appeared in A Bold Stroke for a Wife at PICT Classic Theatre, Better at Bridge Street Theatre Company, and The Road to Mecca at Burning Coal Theatre Company with whom he also performed in David Edgar's Iron Curtain Trilogy at The Cockpit in London.

Zach Roth (Boy) is excited to perform with The Colonial Theatre for the first time. He has previously performed as Fred McCraken and Judge Brandeis in the St. Catherine's Player's 2022 production of Annie and as Bruce in SCP's 2020 production of Matilda in Greenwich, Connecticut. Zach is in 7th grade and enjoys performing in school plays and musicals. When Zach is not in school or on stage, he enjoys playing tennis and golf and gaming on his PC.