The Assembly Theatre Brings A Socially Distanced Art Festival To Their Window In October
THE WINDOW OF OPPORTUNITY FESTIVAL running from October 7 – October 31.
Following their Covid-19 mandated shut down back in March of 2020, The Assembly Theatre has announced its first live performance event in 6 months THE WINDOW OF OPPORTUNITY FESIVAL running from October 7 - October 31 2020.
THE WOO FEST brings together 9 artists groups over 17 days throughout October to present a range of art forms in the storefront window of The Assembly Theatre. The storefront window will be converted into a stage to frame and present exciting new work from Toronto artists while audience members and pedestrians watch safely from the sidewalk on the other side of the glass.
With a wide range of artistic forms being presented including; dance, physical theatre, comedy, mentalism, music and performance art, The Assembly Theatre is proud to provide a safe and creative platform for artists to share the work they have been working on during the lockdown.
Artists participating in THE WOO FEST include:
- Alex Cameron who will be presenting their art performance piece entitled "Mirrors"
- Annie Luján, Veronica Hortiguela, and Sasha Luna who will be presenting their comedic piece entitled "A Truly Trashy Tale
- Armand Antony and his team at Beyond Mental Borders who will be presenting their mentalist show entitled "Mind/Matter"
- Jack Copland who will be presenting his performance art piece entitled "Extreme Slumber"
- Krista Newey, Miyeko Ferguson, Irena Ponizova, Sonja Boretski and Jessica Germano who will be presenting their physical theatre piece entitled "Fluff"
- Lucy Morgan who will presenting a musical performance entitled "Me and My Guitar"
- Rachel Levitt and her team at Dance : Corps will be presenting a dance piece entitled ""Normal People"
- Sebastian Biasucci who will be presenting a comedy piece entitled "What A Guy: A Window Into Flavortown"
The Assembly Theatre will also be performing a special spooky satire on Halloween night which will explore the horrors of 2020 in the form of a circus freakshow. Artists involved in this collaboration include: Luis Fernandes (Tough Jews), Cass Van Wyck (The Huns), Sebastian Biasucci (Retreat), Stephanie Crothers (Blood + Soil), Max Ackerman (Sidney Needs A Key), Susannah Mackay (A Doll Play: A Miniature Revolution), Melanie Pyne (Circus Shop Of Horrors) and Marc-Andre Blanchard (An Utterly Stupid Indefensible Thing).
Schedule of performances:
*Note all performances will run from approx. 7:30pm - 10:00pm on these evenings
Wednesday October 7: What A Guy: A Window Into Flavortown
Thursday October 8: What A Guy: A Window Into Flavortown
Saturday October 10: Normal People
Sunday October 11: Normal People
Tuesday October 13: Mirrors
Wednesday October 14: Mirrors
Friday October 16: Extreme Slumber
Saturday October 17: Extreme Slumber
Monday October 19: A Truly Trashy Tale
Tuesday October 20: A Truly Trashy Tale
Thursday October 22: Mind/Matter
Friday October 23: Mind/Matter
Sunday October 25: Me and My Guitar
Monday October 26: Me and My Guitar
Wednesday October 28: FLUFF
Thursday October 29: FLUFF
Saturday October 31: THE ASSEMBLY THEATRE HALLOWEEN PRODUCTION
The Assembly Theatre, 1479 Queen Street West
This will be a PWYC event with in-person and online payment accepted.