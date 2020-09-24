Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Assembly Theatre Brings A Socially Distanced Art Festival To Their Window In October

THE WINDOW OF OPPORTUNITY FESTIVAL running from October 7 – October 31.

Sep. 24, 2020  

Following their Covid-19 mandated shut down back in March of 2020, The Assembly Theatre has announced its first live performance event in 6 months THE WINDOW OF OPPORTUNITY FESIVAL running from October 7 - October 31 2020.

THE WOO FEST brings together 9 artists groups over 17 days throughout October to present a range of art forms in the storefront window of The Assembly Theatre. The storefront window will be converted into a stage to frame and present exciting new work from Toronto artists while audience members and pedestrians watch safely from the sidewalk on the other side of the glass.

With a wide range of artistic forms being presented including; dance, physical theatre, comedy, mentalism, music and performance art, The Assembly Theatre is proud to provide a safe and creative platform for artists to share the work they have been working on during the lockdown.

Artists participating in THE WOO FEST include:

  • Alex Cameron who will be presenting their art performance piece entitled "Mirrors"
  • Annie Luján, Veronica Hortiguela, and Sasha Luna who will be presenting their comedic piece entitled "A Truly Trashy Tale
  • Armand Antony and his team at Beyond Mental Borders who will be presenting their mentalist show entitled "Mind/Matter"
  • Jack Copland who will be presenting his performance art piece entitled "Extreme Slumber"
  • Krista Newey, Miyeko Ferguson, Irena Ponizova, Sonja Boretski and Jessica Germano who will be presenting their physical theatre piece entitled "Fluff"
  • Lucy Morgan who will presenting a musical performance entitled "Me and My Guitar"
  • Rachel Levitt and her team at Dance : Corps will be presenting a dance piece entitled ""Normal People"
  • Sebastian Biasucci who will be presenting a comedy piece entitled "What A Guy: A Window Into Flavortown"

The Assembly Theatre will also be performing a special spooky satire on Halloween night which will explore the horrors of 2020 in the form of a circus freakshow. Artists involved in this collaboration include: Luis Fernandes (Tough Jews), Cass Van Wyck (The Huns), Sebastian Biasucci (Retreat), Stephanie Crothers (Blood + Soil), Max Ackerman (Sidney Needs A Key), Susannah Mackay (A Doll Play: A Miniature Revolution), Melanie Pyne (Circus Shop Of Horrors) and Marc-Andre Blanchard (An Utterly Stupid Indefensible Thing).

Schedule of performances:

*Note all performances will run from approx. 7:30pm - 10:00pm on these evenings

Wednesday October 7: What A Guy: A Window Into Flavortown

Thursday October 8: What A Guy: A Window Into Flavortown

Saturday October 10: Normal People

Sunday October 11: Normal People

Tuesday October 13: Mirrors

Wednesday October 14: Mirrors

Friday October 16: Extreme Slumber

Saturday October 17: Extreme Slumber

Monday October 19: A Truly Trashy Tale

Tuesday October 20: A Truly Trashy Tale

Thursday October 22: Mind/Matter

Friday October 23: Mind/Matter

Sunday October 25: Me and My Guitar

Monday October 26: Me and My Guitar

Wednesday October 28: FLUFF

Thursday October 29: FLUFF

Saturday October 31: THE ASSEMBLY THEATRE HALLOWEEN PRODUCTION

The Assembly Theatre, 1479 Queen Street West

This will be a PWYC event with in-person and online payment accepted.


