The Assembly Theatre Brings A Socially Distanced Art Festival To Their Window In October

Following their Covid-19 mandated shut down back in March of 2020, The Assembly Theatre has announced its first live performance event in 6 months THE WINDOW OF OPPORTUNITY FESIVAL running from October 7 - October 31 2020.

THE WOO FEST brings together 9 artists groups over 17 days throughout October to present a range of art forms in the storefront window of The Assembly Theatre. The storefront window will be converted into a stage to frame and present exciting new work from Toronto artists while audience members and pedestrians watch safely from the sidewalk on the other side of the glass.

With a wide range of artistic forms being presented including; dance, physical theatre, comedy, mentalism, music and performance art, The Assembly Theatre is proud to provide a safe and creative platform for artists to share the work they have been working on during the lockdown.

Artists participating in THE WOO FEST include:

Alex Cameron who will be presenting their art performance piece entitled "Mirrors"

Annie Luján, Veronica Hortiguela, and Sasha Luna who will be presenting their comedic piece entitled "A Truly Trashy Tale

Armand Antony and his team at Beyond Mental Borders who will be presenting their mentalist show entitled "Mind/Matter"

Jack Copland who will be presenting his performance art piece entitled "Extreme Slumber"

Krista Newey, Miyeko Ferguson, Irena Ponizova, Sonja Boretski and Jessica Germano who will be presenting their physical theatre piece entitled "Fluff"

Lucy Morgan who will presenting a musical performance entitled "Me and My Guitar"

Rachel Levitt and her team at Dance : Corps will be presenting a dance piece entitled ""Normal People"

Sebastian Biasucci who will be presenting a comedy piece entitled "What A Guy: A Window Into Flavortown"

The Assembly Theatre will also be performing a special spooky satire on Halloween night which will explore the horrors of 2020 in the form of a circus freakshow. Artists involved in this collaboration include: Luis Fernandes (Tough Jews), Cass Van Wyck (The Huns), Sebastian Biasucci (Retreat), Stephanie Crothers (Blood + Soil), Max Ackerman (Sidney Needs A Key), Susannah Mackay (A Doll Play: A Miniature Revolution), Melanie Pyne (Circus Shop Of Horrors) and Marc-Andre Blanchard (An Utterly Stupid Indefensible Thing).

Schedule of performances:

*Note all performances will run from approx. 7:30pm - 10:00pm on these evenings

Wednesday October 7: What A Guy: A Window Into Flavortown

Thursday October 8: What A Guy: A Window Into Flavortown

Saturday October 10: Normal People

Sunday October 11: Normal People

Tuesday October 13: Mirrors

Wednesday October 14: Mirrors

Friday October 16: Extreme Slumber

Saturday October 17: Extreme Slumber

Monday October 19: A Truly Trashy Tale

Tuesday October 20: A Truly Trashy Tale

Thursday October 22: Mind/Matter

Friday October 23: Mind/Matter

Sunday October 25: Me and My Guitar

Monday October 26: Me and My Guitar

Wednesday October 28: FLUFF

Thursday October 29: FLUFF

Saturday October 31: THE ASSEMBLY THEATRE HALLOWEEN PRODUCTION

The Assembly Theatre, 1479 Queen Street West

This will be a PWYC event with in-person and online payment accepted.

