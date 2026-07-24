THE NUTCRACKER to Return for Ballet Rhode Island's 49th Season

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Tickets for Ballet Rhode Island's (Ballet RI) beloved holiday spectacular, The Nutcracker, are now on sale and the countdown to snowfall, sugarplums, and magic has officially begun.

Nearly 50 years ago, in Festival Ballet's (now Ballet RI) very first season, founders Winthrop Corey and Christine Hennessy choreographed their own Nutcracker from scratch, a leap of faith that would grow into a Rhode Island holiday tradition. Now, as the company dances into its 49th season, that tradition takes center stage once again now as a dazzling production by resident choreographer Yury Yanowsky, drawing more than 15,000 fans to The VETS each year and counting.

Join Clara on her enchanting journey from a festive Christmas Eve celebration to the breathtaking Land of Sweets. Witness toy soldiers battle, snowflakes whirl, and dreams come vividly to life. Set to Tchaikovsky's unforgettable score and brought to life by Ballet RI's professional company artists dancing alongside young performers from across Southern New England, The Nutcracker is a joyful celebration of wonder, imagination, and holiday magic for audiences of all ages.

As beloved and homegrown as this production is, The Nutcracker isn't immune to third-party resale sites eager to capitalize on its popularity. Ballet RI wants every patron to have all the facts before they click "buy." Official tickets range from just $26 to $130, and any listing priced well beyond that is a sign you've landed somewhere unofficial. The only authorized sources for The Nutcracker tickets are www.thevetsri.com and www.ppacri.org (for groups of 10 or more) - tickets bought anywhere else may be marked up, invalid, or ineligible for accessibility assistance, and neither The VETS nor Ballet RI can guarantee or take responsibility for them. When in doubt, buy direct.

Performances:

Veterans Memorial Auditorium 1 Avenue of the Arts Providence, RI

December 17 - 7:00pm

December 18 - 7:00pm

December 19 - 1:00pm*, 6:30pm

December 20 - 1:00pm*, 6:30pm

December 23 - 6:30pm

December 26 - 1:00pm*, 6:30pm

December 27 - 1:00pm*

*Meet the Stars add-on! Make memories to last a lifetime with the Nutcracker Meet the Stars post-show experience at all matinee performances. Guests will get a special swag bag and private access to the stars of The Nutcracker just moments after taking their final bow center stage!

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