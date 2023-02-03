Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE MOSQUITO STORY SLAM Continues at the Provincetown Theater in 2023

Upcoming performances run through May 14.

Feb. 03, 2023  
The Mosquito Story Slam will continue their monthly residency at the Provincetown Theater in 2023, setting new dates and themes for a succession of 7PM Saturday night shows at the Outer Cape playhouse now thru April - as well as a special Sunday night show in May in honor of Mother's Day. Co-hosted by Vanessa Vartabedian and William Mullin, from the winter into the spring of this year, the new schedule for Mosquito Story Slam shows will be as follows:

Sat, February 11 - Theme: "What I did for Love"

Sat, March 25 - Theme: "Money, Money, Money"

Sat, April 22 - Theme: "Animals"

Sunday, May 14 - Theme: "Your Mother!"

General seating, all tickets are $20 and - because the show often sells out - we encourage folks to purchase their tickets in advance online at provincetowntheater.org. Doors open at 6:30PM, 7PM show. Free parking. Cash bar open all evening.

For those new to story slams, here's how The Mosquito works: Storytellers from the audience prepare a story (up-to-5-minutes) based on the night's theme. They place their names in the "Mosquito Net" to be picked at random during the evening. Each show will have up to 10 storytellers, chosen from audience participants to get up and "Bite it Live" on stage. Stories are told, not read, though notes and/or props are admissible. Adult language likely. So, give it a chance, sign up, and purchase tickets early.

For further information, visit provincetowntheater.org.

The Provincetown Theater is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization whose mission is to enrich, entertain, and educate by providing quality theater, events, and programming celebrating our historic legacy in the birthplace of American theater. We are a safe and creative outlet for illuminating our common humanity on Outer Cape Cod and beyond.




