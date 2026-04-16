THE MOORS To Open At Contemporary Theater Company In Rhode Island
Jen Silverman’s play will launch the company’s season in Wakefield.
The Contemporary Theater Company has announced its production of The Moors by Jen Silverman, running May 1 through May 28, 2026, in Wakefield, Rhode Island.
Set in 19th-century England, the play follows two sisters and their dog living on the moors, whose lives are disrupted by the arrival of a governess and a moor-hen. The story combines elements of gothic literature with absurdist comedy, exploring themes of love, power, and isolation.
The production is directed by Sonny Wong, with a cast including Kelsi Canada, EJ Caraveo, Ricci Mann, Riley Neder, Caleigh Pearce, and Steph Traversa.
Artistic Director Paula Glen said the play reflects her interest in gothic literature while offering a contemporary perspective. “It’s not often you can have a queer, absurdist, darkly comedic play with talking animals and maybe a little blood,” she said.
Performance Information
Previews will take place May 1–2, with performances running Fridays and Saturdays at 7:00 p.m. from May 8–23.
Performances will be held at The Contemporary Theater Company, located at 327 Main Street in Wakefield.
Ticket Information
Tickets are priced at $35, with flexible pricing options available from $10 to $45.
For more information, visit contemporarytheatercompany.com or call 401-218-0282.
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