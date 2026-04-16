THE MOORS To Open At Contemporary Theater Company In Rhode Island

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The Contemporary Theater Company has announced its production of The Moors by Jen Silverman, running May 1 through May 28, 2026, in Wakefield, Rhode Island.

Set in 19th-century England, the play follows two sisters and their dog living on the moors, whose lives are disrupted by the arrival of a governess and a moor-hen. The story combines elements of gothic literature with absurdist comedy, exploring themes of love, power, and isolation.

The production is directed by Sonny Wong, with a cast including Kelsi Canada, EJ Caraveo, Ricci Mann, Riley Neder, Caleigh Pearce, and Steph Traversa.

Artistic Director Paula Glen said the play reflects her interest in gothic literature while offering a contemporary perspective. “It’s not often you can have a queer, absurdist, darkly comedic play with talking animals and maybe a little blood,” she said.

Performance Information

Previews will take place May 1–2, with performances running Fridays and Saturdays at 7:00 p.m. from May 8–23.

Performances will be held at The Contemporary Theater Company, located at 327 Main Street in Wakefield.

Ticket Information

Tickets are priced at $35, with flexible pricing options available from $10 to $45.

For more information, visit contemporarytheatercompany.com or call 401-218-0282.