THE BACHELOR: LIVE ON STAGE Cancelled at Providence Performing Arts Center

Article Pixel Jul. 13, 2020  
THE BACHELOR: LIVE ON STAGE, originally scheduled for the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) on March 28, 2020, has been cancelled.

Please allow up for up to 30 days for your refund to be processed. You may reach out to your point of purchase with any questions.

Please note that Summer Box Office hours are in effect; they are Monday through Thursday, 10A to 3P. The PPAC Box Office window is temporarily closed; you can contact the Box Office at (401) 421-ARTS (2787) or
box_office_questions@ppacri.org


