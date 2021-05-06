Rite Of Summer Music Festival's 2021 Season Announced

Pam Goldberg and Blair McMillen will present the 10th Anniversary Season of the Rite of Summer Music Festival, taking place Summer 2021 on Governors Island, New York City.

Rite of Summer will present free outdoor concerts in June and September. In a locale The New York Times has called a "Playground for the Arts," the aim of the Festival is simple: to present the highest quality live performances, and to bring free contemporary classical music to as many people as possible in a relaxed, fun, outdoor setting.

The safety, health, and happiness of ROS audiences, artists, and crew are of primary concern to Artistic Directors Pam Goldberg and Blair McMillen. Social distancing will be required for everyone in attendance as well as the wearing of masks covering both noses and mouths.

This season's spectacular line-up kicks off on Saturday, June 19th with The Knights performing works by Vivaldi, Villa-Lobos, Rodrigo, arr. Kibbey and The Knights, Ravel, Boulanger, Montgomery, and more. On Saturday, September 18th, Alarm Will Sound will perform the NYC premiere of John Luther Adams' Ten Thousand Birds, based on the songs of birds that are native to, or migrate through the American northeast and midwest. It explores the connections between nature and music, a topic that John Luther Adams has pursued over the course of his remarkable career. Rite of Summer Music Festival is very grateful to the Laurie M. Tisch Illumination Fund for underwriting this concert.

"After the isolating year we've all experienced, I feel celebratory about our 10th Anniversary Season. We are all in need of live music and presenting artists like The Knights and Alarm Will Sound with Ten Thousand Birds will be both thrilling and life-affirming," says Artistic Director Pam Goldberg.

"Summertime traditionally brings rejuvenation and reconnection. We want this summer, in particular, to feel like a reconnection with all of you. Come join us for our 10th Anniversary season, set outdoors amongst the spacious lawns and trees of Nolan Park. We are ecstatic that two of the most exciting and boundary-pushing ensembles in the country - The Knights and Alarm Will Sound - will be performing at ROS this summer. Both of these very special shows, each in their own marvelously unique way, will

enable us to reconnect: to sound, to nature, to the outdoors, and to each other. Thank you for your continued support amidst a very surreal past year. We are so happy to be back, and we can't wait to see you in June and September. Be well, stay healthy, and we'll see you out on the Island," says Artistic Director Blair McMillen.

Rite of Summer shows will be presented twice the same day, at 1pm and 3pm, for each respective date in Nolan Park. Audiences should feel free to walk by, stop and listen, lay down a picnic blanket and relax, eat lunch, mingle, and take in these engaging live performances.

Concerts are free; ferry ticket reservations are required. Ferries are always free for kids 12 and under, seniors 65 and up, residents of NYCHA housing, current and former military servicemembers, Governors Island members, and for everyone on weekends before noon. Round-trip ferry tickets for adults are $3 at all other times. For a full ferry schedule and to reserve tickets, please visit www.govisland.com.

For more information, visit www.riteofsummer.com.