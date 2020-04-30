Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra Cancels Concerts through May 2020

Based on the unprecedented challenges to local communities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra has made the decision to cancel its previously postponed concerts for the 2019-2020 75th anniversary season.

"We feel fortunate to have been able to reschedule our 75th Anniversary Gala with Pinchas Zukerman to October 11," said Executive Director David Beauchesne. "Unfortunately, we were simply unable to do so for the TACO Classical and Amica Rush Hour concerts which were postponed this March through May. Potential venue and artist scheduling conflicts combined with uncertainty about when social distancing restrictions will be lifted left us no other choice but to cancel. We will seek to program the repertoire and artists as soon as possible in upcoming seasons."

Concerts affected by this announcement include:

March 13 - Amica Rush Hour Series - Grieg's Beloved Piano Concerto

March 14 - TACO Classical Series - Grieg's Beloved Piano Concerto

April 3 - Open Rehearsal - Beethoven Symphony No.8

April 4 - TACO Classical Series - Beethoven Symphony No.8

May 1 - Amica Rush Hour Series - Verdi Requiem

May 2 - TACO Classical Series - Verdi Requiem

All ticket holders will be contacted via email or phone with detailed information on how to make a tax-deductible donation of their unused tickets or request a refund. Patrons with questions should contact the RI Philharmonic Box Office at boxoffice@riphil.org or by phone at 401.248.7000. Staff are currently working from home, so it may take the Philharmonic some time to process requests.

Due to the current health crisis, the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra & Music School has been faced with many challenging decisions. The organization has reduced expenses in targeted ways to ensure it is financially healthy on the other side of this pandemic, while continuing to serve the community. The Music School has shifted to online instruction, and the Orchestra and School are offering virtual performances from orchestra members, faculty and students on their website, as well as video conversations with Artistic Advisor Bramwell Tovey about next season's programming. Soon, they will begin streaming archived RIPO performances as well as new, live content online. They are also continuing to explore how they might safely perform their popular summer pops concerts in Narragansett, Providence, Bristol and Pawtucket.

"We continue to fulfill our mission online in every way possible," states David Beauchesne. "Nevertheless, the ability of the Philharmonic to generate revenue has been heavily impacted by COVID-19. Without ticket sales, donations from supporters and partners becomes doubly important at this critical time."

The Philharmonic has received a Payroll Protection Plan Loan from the federal government which will be used, as intended, for teacher, musician and staff payroll. It has also established a Musician/Staff Relief Fund to support artists, faculty and staff that have been disproportionately impacted. If you would like to support the Rhode Island Philharmonic Annual Fund or Musician/Staff Relief Fund, go to www.riphil.org/donate or call the Box Office (401.248.7000). As a 501c3, all donations to the Rhode Island Philharmonic are tax-deductible.





