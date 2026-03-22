Reverie to Present Pasek and Paul's Musical EDGES April 23-25

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For its first musical, Reverie Theatre Group will present Edges by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul of The Greatest Showman and Dear Evan Hansen fame.

Directed by Alyssa Germaine and music directed by Dave Laros, this musical explores the cusp of adolescence and adulthood. The musical is structured as a song-cycle about four burgeoning adults asking classic coming-of-age questions. This charming, witty and honest examination of adulthood explores what happens when we are teetering on the edges of our lives.

The songs cover such universal issues as love, commitment, identity and meaning. Characters deal with confronting emotions, escaping expectations and deciphering complicated relationships.

"To close season three in Providence, Reverie finally delves into musical theatre. Most of the Reverie team comes from a musical theatre background, so getting to produce our first musical is a real milestone for us," said Lauren Katherine Pothier, Artistic Director. "Choosing Edges as our first musical was a choice to round out the other selections of our season, while also giving us an opportunity to put up work that is accessible to our team and audiences."

"For Reverie's first musical, we wanted to do something poignant that would be interesting for audiences to see: something that isn't seen on many stages," Pothier said. "Edges is a song cycle, so in other words, it is a non-linear story that doesn't follow a plot, but instead highlights themes that answer the central question of who these characters want to become. Exploring all aspects of personhood, Edges is a blunt look at existence. We cycle through songs of love and pain and heartbreak and strength- there is something for everyone to identify with."

The cast features Meighread Dandeneau, Divina Hernandez, Cole Stanley, Jonathan Klos, Kayla Suchite, and Ray Fournier. This production is stage managed by Jena Marie Pothier, assistant stage managed by Emily MacLean, choreographed by Sara McCormick, set designed by Emily Crosta, lighting designed by Caoilfhionn Farrell, and costume designed by EJ Caraveo.

TICKETS & DETAILS:

Performances are on April 23, 24, and 25 at 7:30 p.m. at 134 Collaborative, 134 Mathewson Street, Providence, Rhode Island.

Tickets start at $15 and are available on a sliding scale to help cover costs for those with financial barriers. Reverie will never turn away someone who wants to see its show. Please reach out on socials, email, or show up to a performance to inquire.