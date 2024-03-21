Photos: First Look at WOLF PLAY at Wilbury Theatre Group

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Wilbury Theatre Group presents Hansol Jung’s Wolf Play directed by Marcel A. Mascaró, featuring Beth Alianiello, Jeff Ararat, Teddy Lytle, Ellen Zahniser, and Sara States in her Wilbury debut as “Wolf”.

Check out all new photos below!

Wolf Play runs March 21 – April 7, 2024. For tickets and more information, visit thewilburygroup.org/wolf-play

When an online adoption process goes sideways, the young boy caught in the middle launches himself into a lone wolf’s journey to find a pack he can call his own. From South Korean playwright Hansol Jung, one of the most imaginative story tellers in the field, comes a wild new play employing puppetry, boxing, and crackling dialogue to tell the affecting story of trust, love, identity, and the families we choose and unchoose.

“We couldn’t be more excited to continue our 2023/24 Main Series season with a piece as exciting as Hansol Jung’s Wolf Play,” says Wilbury Theatre Group’s Artistic Director, Josh Short. “This play tackles very complex issues - rehoming of adopted children, transracial adoption, international adoption - with a beautifully sympathetic tone, allowing the audience to immerse themselves in this intricate story. With the support of the Susan Gonsalves Charitable Fund, and under the brilliant direction of Marcel and the incredible cast and creative team we’ve assembled for it, we can’t wait for our audiences to experience this unique style of storytelling that is Wolf Play.”

Photo Credit: Erin X. Smithers