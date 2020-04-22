PPAC's Community Outreach Committee Announces Recipients Of The 2020 ARTS Scholarships Program

Jo-Ann Ragosta, Chairperson of the ARTS Scholarships 2020 program, along with the members of the Community Outreach Committee of the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC), have announced the winners of the ARTS Scholarships 2020 program, sponsored by Textron Charitable Trust, with support from PPAC Annual Fund Donors and Ocean State Charities Trust. The 34 talented Rhode Island student artists, ages 11-14, will each receive a scholarship of up to $500 that will provide them with the opportunity to attend local summer arts education programs that will expand their experiences in a chosen area of study. Please see below for a list of ARTS Scholarships 2020 winners.



Four scholarships in memoriam have been awarded to students who exude a passion for the arts; two scholarships are from the Keri Anne O'Donnell Memorial Fund and two are from the Desiree Mesolella Art Scholarships.



With oversight from the PPAC Board's Community Outreach Committee, the ARTS Scholarships Committee is comprised of PPAC Directors, Rhode Island educators, artists, and community leaders with an interest in the arts for young people. ARTS Scholarships Committee members are responsible for conducting the assessment of each application and awarding of the scholarships. The mission of PPAC's Community Outreach Committee is to develop arts education opportunities for Rhode Island's young people and make PPAC accessible to Rhode Island's diverse populations.



In 1996, with a portion of the proceeds from the First Annual Greater Providence Gospel Fest (a production of the Providence Performing Arts Center), the PPAC Marketing Department, working in partnership with the Community Outreach Committee, created the ARTS Scholarships program. This scholarship fund has been earmarked for assisting students with an interest in studying the arts. For the past 24 years, 645 scholarships have been awarded to talented Rhode Island students, including this year's 34 recipients.



Previous scholarship winners had the opportunity to attend summer programs at Rhode Island College, Rhode Island School of Design (RISD), Mount Saint Charles Academy, Trinity Repertory Theatre, CCRI - Kids College, Festival Ballet Providence, Academy Players, the Rhode Island Philharmonic Music School, Nancy Stephen Art Gallery, Next Stop Broadway, and others.

2020 ARTS SCHOLARSHIPS RECIPIENTS



Sabrina Albro - Alan Shawn Feinstein Middle School, Coventry

Perla Almanzar - Governor Christopher DelSesto Middle School, Providence

Tatum Brennan - Portsmouth Middle School, Portsmouth

Christine Colon - Leviton Dual Language School, Providence

Marinn Danis - Providence Country Day School, East Providence

Naomi Felix Monanci - Governor Christopher DelSesto Middle School, Providence

Leissa Feliz - Esek Hopkins Middle School, Providence

Rosha Gheshm - Curtis Corner Middle School, Wakefield

Giuliana Guerard - Hope Highlands Middle School, Cranston

Tierney Heath - St. Mary Academy - Bayview, Riverside

Daniela Hernandez Monroy - Governor Christopher DelSesto Middle School, Providence

Bianca Iannone - Alan Shawn Feinstein Middle School, Coventry

Caroline Kanaczet - St. Mary Academy - Bayview, Riverside

Lauren Kavanagh - Western Hills Middle School, Cranston

Diane Kim - Archie R. Cole Middle School, East Greenwich

Savanna Lill - Winman Middle School, Warwick

Sydney Luna - Barrington Christian Academy, Barrington

Aagami Mohiraaj - Hampden Meadows School, Barrington

Kevin Montalvo - Western Hills Middle School, Cranston

Salma Montero Pedraza - Governor Christopher DelSesto Middle School, Providence

Ashley Morales - Governor Christopher DelSesto Middle School, Providence

Irvin Navarrete - Esek Hopkins Middle School, Providence

Olivia Picard - Burrillville Middle School, Burrillville

Elijah Pichette - Barrington Christian Academy, Barrington

Valentina Resto - Achievement First Illuminar Middle School, Cranston

Natalee Rivera - Esek Hopkins Middle School, Providence

Kaylee Robinson - Winman Middle School, Warwick

Aurora Rodriguez - Leviton Dual Language School, Providence

Neftali Rosario - Esek Hopkins Middle School, Providence

Aliyah Sena - Nathanael Greene Middle School, Providence



Keri Anne O'Donnell Scholarship Recipients:

Jacobi King - Western Hills Middle School, Cranston

Victoria Ortiz - Western Hills Middle School, Cranston

Funded by the Keri Anne O'Donnell Memorial Fund



Desiree Lee Mesolella Scholarship Recipients:

Anna Pan - LaSalle Academy, Providence

Ella Thompson - Western Hills Middle School, Cranston

Funded by Desiree Mesolella Art Scholarships







