NICK MASON'S SAUCERFUL OF SECRETS: THE ECHOES TOUR Kicks Off In New England This Week!

Coming to the Providence Performing Arts Center, September 25.

Sep. 21, 2022  
Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets will be kicking of their rescheduled dates for The Echoes Tour in New England this week with their first show in Boston tomorrow and a stop in Providence, Rhode Island at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) on September 25, 2022. Masks will not be required at this performance.

"We are really looking forward to coming out to Providence," says Nick Mason. "We wanted to make sure to come back when it's safe for our fans, the band, and our crew."

Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets is Pink Floyd co-founder and drummer Nick Mason, Spandau Ballet guitarist Gary Kemp, longtime Pink Floyd touring bassist Guy Pratt, guitarist Lee Harris, and keyboardist Dom Beken. Having played to rave reviews throughout their debut North American tour in 2019, this will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience Pink Floyd's celebrated and significant early body of work.

Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets The Echoes Tour 2022 is promoted by EMC Presents by arrangement with Solo and Tony Smith Personal Management.

Visit www.thesaucerfulofsecrets.com for tour, ticket, and official VIP package information.


September 21, 2022

