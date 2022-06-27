NEXT STOP BROADWAY Finale at Providence Performing Arts Center Now Open to the Public

On Friday, July 22, 2022, 104 performers ("cast members") from the Providence Performing Arts Center's Next Stop BROADWAY® program will take to the PPAC stage for a magical finale performance. For the first time, the Next Stop BROADWAY: Finale Starring Students will be open to the public for all to enjoy. Admission will be FREE; tickets will not be required. The performance begins at 4P at PPAC, located at 220 Weybosset Street in downtown Providence.

Next Stop BROADWAY®'s finale performance is a culmination of a week-long immersive performing arts program for children, aged 10 - 17, held at the Providence Performing Arts Center. Participants ("cast members") learn the music and choreography of iconic "Golden Age of Broadway" chorus numbers from a staff of Broadway professionals; this year, they will learn selections from George & Ira Gershwin's "Crazy For You." Cast members will also create their own presentations inspired by shows from PPAC's upcoming 2022/2023 Broadway Season.

For more information, please visit www.ppacri.org/nsb