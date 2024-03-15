MATT AND BEN, THE LAST WALTZ, And More Coming Up This Spring At Cotuit Center for the Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cotuit Center for the Arts has announced the organization's schedule for upcoming events. The impressive list of events include performances, concerts and gallery exhibits.

Get full details below!

Matt and Ben

March 21 through April 7

In the Vivian and Morton Sigel Black Box Theater

Thursday and Friday at 7:30PM, Saturday at 5:00PM, Sunday at 2:00PM

Matt & Ben depicts its Hollywood golden boys – before J-Lo, before Gwyneth, before Project Greenlight, before Oscar… before anyone actually gave a damn. When the screenplay for Good Will Hunting drops mysteriously from the heavens, the boys realize they're being tested by a Higher Power.

Tickets, https://artsonthecape.org/explore/matt-ben

The Last Waltz

March 22 and 23, 7:30PM

The Last Waltz was an iconic night in Rock and Roll history featuring some of the time's best talent: Muddy Waters, Eric Clapton, Dr. John, Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, Van Morrison and more came together with 'The Band' to create a successful celebration of the group's catalogue, memorializing their last concert. The night was captured as the first rock-doc by Martin Scorsese and has lived on for 45+ years as one of the best Rock and Roll films ever made. Join 'The Zajac Brothers Band' and their special guests for 2 nights as they bring you back to these wonderful songs, paying homage to The Band.

Tickets: https://artsonthecape.org/explore/the-last-waltz-a-tribute

Rick and Lorraine Haynes: CROSS POLLINATION

March 23 through April 20

Opening reception March 23, 3:00 to 5:00PM

Free and open to the public!

As explorers of unknown aesthetic territories, artists Ric Haynes and Lorraine Gentile Haynes work independently, each creating their own art in adjoining areas within their shared home studio in Mashpee. They have each found that artistic energy and a non-intentional osmosis occur from regularly seeing the development of each other's work. A color combination seen in one of Ric's paintings may later show up in one of Lorraine's textile pieces, or a design pattern from one of Lorraine's quilts at some point may appear in one of Ric's paintings. The two artists have always shared artistic discourse but being in a shared studio creates an atmosphere of opportunity for cross-pollination of ideas, colors, shapes and forms.

More information, https://artsonthecape.org/explore/in-the-galleries

Cape Cod CAN: Outside the Lines

March 23 through April 20

Opening reception March 23, 3:00 to 5:00PM

Free and open to the public!

To color ‘outside the lines' is a phrase that means to behave in a creative or unconventional way, to break the rules. The artists of the Cape Cod Collaborative Arts Network have done just that! Outside the Lines artists have been challenged in a variety of classes over the past year to explore new techniques, let go of conventional thinking and give themselves the freedom to experiment with their art and see where it may lead. The result is a collection of work from artists of all abilities from across Cape Cod and the South Shore that pushes the boundaries of expression and was created without limitations.

More information, https://artsonthecape.org/explore/in-the-galleries

George Gritzbach Band in Concert

March 29, 7:30PM

Tickets, https://artsonthecape.org/explore/george-gritzbach-2024

Jared McMurray in Concert

March 30, 7:30PM

Jared McMurray began his music studies at the Cape Cod Conservatory in 1988 with Noel Tipton. After high school, Jared became a scholarship student at the Hartt School of Music and majored in piano performance and composition. In 1997 Jared was invited to play at the first annual Franz Liszt festival in Rio de Janeiro by his teacher and Brazilian pianist Luiz de Moura Castro.

Tickets, https://artsonthecape.org/explore/jared-mcmurray-in-concert

Ryan P. Casey, Return to Joy

April 13, 7:30PM

Tap artist Ryan P. Casey brings his act back to Cotuit for a solo performance that explores the rhythms of percussive dance, poetry, foreign languages, film noir, and much more. Featuring a soundtrack that includes Frank Sinatra, Gloria Estefan, Ella Fitzgerald, and other artists, this new show promises to deliver a joyful dose of Casey's award-winning flair.

Tickets, https://artsonthecape.org/explore/ryan-p-casey-return-to-joy

If Not Now, When?

April 20, 7:30PM

Renowned freelance performers Larry Marsland and Tedi Marsh will share the stage for the first time at Cotuit Center for the Arts in a captivating show titled: “If Not Now…When? On Saturday, April 20, 2024 at 7:30 pm. Accompanied by the exceptional Chris Morris on the piano, this intimate evening promises a celebration of the Great American Songbook and Broadway music, blending storytelling and song sharing. Don't miss the magic of this unique collaboration-it's an event you will want to share! Join us for an unforgettable experience on April 20, 2024. Because if not now. When?

Tickets, https://artsonthecape.org/explore/if-not-now-when

Bitter

April 25 through May 12

In the Vivian and Morton Sigel Black Box Theater

Thu, Fri at 7:30pm; Sat at 5:00pm; Sun at 2:00pm

BITTER is a farcical homage to the works of two German Art House directors Rainer Werner Fassbinder and Werner Herzog. Fassbinder a prolific filmmaker, actor, and dramatist, who died tragically at the height of his career, at the age of 37. Werner Hertzog revolutionary artist, known for his unorthodox approach to filmmaking. Both known for constantly reinventing the process of capturing the story, blending elements of Hollywood Melodrama, Social Criticism and The Avant-Garde technique's, to create dream like worlds.

Tickets, https://artsonthecape.org/explore/bitter

About Cotuit Center for the Arts:

Renowned for its exceptional programming and educational opportunities, Cotuit Center for the Arts is a dynamic arts and cultural hub serving more than 50,000 visitors each year. Information on upcoming productions, educational programming and special events can be found at artsonthecape.org.