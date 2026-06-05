MAMMA MIA! IN CONCERT to Be Presented by West Bay Community Theater

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West Bay Community Theater will present one of the original "jukebox musicals", MAMMA MIA! - IN CONCERT, Saturday, August 15, 2026 (rain date August 16th) at the North Kingstown Town Beach Bandshell. WBCT's unique, hybrid "In-Concert" format lends itself particularly well to this show, putting the music of ABBA to the forefront while still delivering a theatrical experience not to be missed.

Last year's CHICAGO-IN CONCERT broke all WBCT attendance records and MAMMA MIA! looks to do even better, if advance ticket sales are any indication. Director Paul Nolette joins the fold this year, working with the returning Alex Tirrell (Music Director) and Marley Shaw (Choreographer) to produce a sure-fire summer hit. With food trucks (Hometown Poke, Palagis Ice Cream, and Pam's Grill On the Go), an August night on the water, and a night of musical theater, it's the perfect occasion to arrive early, claim your spot on the lawn and take in one of the must-see events of the season.

Director Paul Nolette says, "My imagination has been running wild with the staging possibilities and I think audiences will be enchanted by this version of Mamma Mia! I came to this project completely unaware of the talent pool in the West Bay community. I was thrilled beyond measure to be able to fully cast the show after only two nights of auditions!"

The cast in question includes Patty Mott (who many will remember as Mama Morton in last year's Chicago), Amanda Birkitt, Ron Martin, Gabriella Rose, Luca Ialongo, Morgan Van Thuyne, Joey Del Santo, Ivis Tostes, Ella Gwiazdzinski, Olivia Dufresne, Nathaniel Jarret, Jackson Singleton, Michael Gorman, Harper Hennings, Cienna McNamara, Maggie Peterson, Kristen Allen, Rylie Appolonia, James Boughman, Alexa Laurent, Laura Perez, Hana Toler and Jack Barriere.

Featuring music and lyrics by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, with some songs by Stig Anderson, Mamma Mia! features a book by Catherine Johnson and was originally conceived by Judy Craymer. The global hit musical, originally produced in London by Judy Craymer, Richard East, and Björn Ulvaeus for Littlestar in association with Universal, combines ABBA's chart-topping songs with the story of a young woman searching for her birth father on a picturesque Greek island.

The production is directed by Paul Nolette, with music direction by Alex Tirrell and choreography by Marley Shaw. Margee Wolf serves as costume and properties designer, with production design by Zach Searle and Terry Shea and lighting consultation by APAD. Additional material and arrangements are by Martin Koch. Mamma Mia! is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

Mamma Mia!-In Concert will be another patented WBCT hybrid musical event with a blend of "In Concert"-style staging and traditional musical theater, all accentuated by large video screens featuring live closeups and selected imagery and song titles. No seat is a bad seat for a WBCT summer show!

Tickets are on sale now at the WBCT box office. Tickets are $22 General Admission and $17 for Senior/Student/Active military (proof of status may be asked at the box office tent day of show). While tickets will be available to buy in person at the event, we highly suggest booking in advance to guarantee your spot. Visit https://wbctheater.org/box-office to purchase.

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