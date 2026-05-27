LA BROA' EN TU BARRIO to Tour Rhode Island for Teatro en El Verano

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Teatro en El Verano, the summer touring theatrical partnership between Rhode Island Latino Arts and Trinity Repertory Company, has announced a new production of La Broa' (Broad Street) by Orlando Hernández, titled La Broa' en tu barrio (La Broa' in Your Neighborhood). La Broa' draws from the true tales of Latino/a Rhode Islanders who have made Rhode Island their home, as documented by oral historian Marta V. Martínez in her book “Nuestras Raíces (Our Roots).”

La Broa' made its world premiere at Trinity Rep in January 2024, receiving rave reviews and a near sold-out run. The new adaptation, La Broa' en tu barrio, will travel across the state Jul. 3 – Aug. 2, staging stories from Rhode Island's Latino community at the sites where they happened. Perhaps most significantly, the opening night performance will take place on La Broa', Broad Street, itself.

“As La Broa' returns to the community through Teatro en El Verano, it comes full circle,” Martínez said. “The play is not only performed for the neighborhood that inspired it—it belongs to it. It is a reminder that history lives in conversation, and that storytelling begins when someone takes the time to ask.”

Directed by Lorraine Guerra, the ensemble cast includes Leandro “Kufa” Castro, Jasson Deleon, Miosotis Ihelefeld Cruz, Anthony Maldonado, Ashley Soto, Andersson Tejada, Mariana Villa Jaramillo, and Dalizza Zuñiga-Rodríuez. The production features scenic design and stage management by Tiago Pereira, costume design by Aida Menacho, and sound design by Erin Grafing.

"As a Providence-born Latina, I am thrilled to be directing La Broa', a story that I have so much respect and love for,” Guerra said. “I grew up attending a church on Broad Street—some of my favorite childhood memories took place right there. I feel honored to be a part of a team sharing the stories of our families that made it to Providence, and the impact Latinos had on making Providence what it is today. Everyone working on this show is so talented, and through the work we're going to create, audience members will be able to see the joy and love Latinos have for their community."

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Admission is free, and no registration is required. If desired, please bring your own chair and picnic blanket. All performances begin at 6:30 pm unless otherwise specified.

Friday, July 3 at Roger Williams Park (Broad Street Entrance), Providence Rain Date: Tuesday, July 7

Thursday, July 9 at La Galería del Pueblo, Central Falls Rain Date: Thursday, July 16

Tuesday, July 14 at Southside Cultural Center, Providence

Tuesday, July 21 at Payne Park, Pawtucket Rain Date: Thursday, July 23

Tuesday, July 28 at Great Friends Meeting House, Newport

Sunday, August 2 at Bomes Theater, Providence

ABOUT TEATRO EN EL VERANO

Teatro en el Verano was founded in 2016 by Rhode Island Latino Arts in association with Trinity Rep. It serves as a forum for local Latino artists to develop and present new bilingual English/Spanish plays. Our mission is to provide opportunities for artists, producers, and audiences to discuss and advance bilingual Latino theater in Rhode Island and nationwide.

ABOUT RHODE ISLAND LATINO ARTS

Rhode Island Latino Arts (RILA) is the state's oldest Latino arts and culture nonprofit organization that celebrates the art, history and heritage of Rhode Island Latinos. RILA is made up of a network of Latino arts organizations, individual artists, and projects and advocates for inclusion and the building of bridges between Latinos and non-Latinos. Since 1988, RILA has organized and promoted local activities around National Hispanic Heritage Month every year from September 15 - October 15. For more information, visit www.rilatinoarts.org.

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