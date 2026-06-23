A CHRISTMAS CAROL 50th Anniversary to Launch Flash Sale & Kids Auditions at Trinity Rep

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In celebration of its 50th Anniversary production of A Christmas Carol, Trinity Repertory Company announces a special Christmas in July flash sale. From July 1 at 12 pm to July 7 at 11:59 pm, tickets will be on sale for all November performances of A Christmas Carol—including highly sought-after performances over Thanksgiving weekend. This limited-time access window gives buyers early access to their favorite seats for the best prices of the season.

This year's production will be staged in the intimate, 250-seat Dowling Theater. Availability is limited, and performances are expected to sell out quickly. After the flash sale ends, tickets will not be available to the public until Thurs. Sept. 10 at 12 pm. A Christmas Carol will run Nov. 5 – Dec. 31, 2026.

Subscribers to Trinity Rep's 2026-27 Season unlock instant access to all performances of A Christmas Carol and exclusive discounts. For information on subscribing, visit TrinityRep.com/Subscribe.

Trinity Rep also announces that it will hold children's auditions for A Christmas Carol on Saturday, Sept. 12 at Cardi's Furniture & Mattresses on 999 Newport Ave., Attleboro, MA. Auditionees should come prepared to sing a holiday song of their choice and will read from a section of the script as part of their audition. Children must be between 8 and 12 years old through Jan. 3, 2027. Further details to come later this summer.

A Christmas Carol is presented by Cardi's Furniture & Mattresses. Trinity Rep's 2026-27 Season is sponsored by the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA).

ABOUT A CHRISTMAS CAROL

As the clock strikes midnight on a fateful Christmas Eve, Ebenezer Scrooge gets an unexpected visit from the ghost of his former partner, Jacob Marley. In a world shaped by music, memory, and possibility, Scrooge is swept into a supernatural journey through past, present, and future. Along the way, he must confront what he has built, what he has lost, and what he still has: the power to change for the good of his community, and his very soul. This year's 50th anniversary production, directed by resident company member Taavon Gamble, celebrates the beloved legacy of Trinity Rep's annual tradition of reimagining the story anew each year.

ABOUT Trinity Repertory Company

Founded in 1963, Trinity Repertory Company is one of the nation's leading regional theaters, recognized for artistic excellence, innovation, and its long-standing resident company of artists. The recipient of the 1981 Tony Award for Outstanding Regional Theater, Trinity Rep has built a national and international reputation for bold, engaging work.

Rhode Island's official State Theater since 2014, Trinity Rep serves as a cultural anchor for its community. Guided by its mission to “reinvent the public square,” the company creates theater that stimulates, educates, and sparks dialogue, presenting a dynamic mix of classic, contemporary, and new works. Trinity Rep has produced more than 75 world premieres and is widely recognized for its distinctive, collaborative style of performance. Its annual production of A Christmas Carol has brought families together for nearly five decades and made memories for over two million audience members.

A national leader in artist training and education, Trinity Rep's robust programs serve learners of all ages and abilities. Its Project Discovery initiative has introduced more than 1.4 million students to live theater since 1966. Based in the historic Lederer Theater Center in downtown Providence, Trinity Rep is expanding its impact through The Public Square Campaign, a $40 million facility renovation, currently underway, that will enhance accessibility and community engagement. A 501(c)3 non-profit organization, with an annual budget of approximately $9 million, Trinity Rep employs over 300 artists and administrative staff each year.

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