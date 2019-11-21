Granite Theatre Presents Heartwarming Christmas Classic A CHRISTMAS CAROL



Granite Theatre announces the opening of its final production of the 2019 season Charles Dickens "A Christmas Carol" with Artistic Director David Jepson is appearing as "Ebenezer Scrooge". The show opens November 29, 2019 at the theatre. Producer/Artistic Director for the theatre is David Jepson. The performances are as follows:

Friday Evening November 29 Friday Evening December 13

Saturday Evening November 30 Saturday Evening December 14

Sunday Matinee December 1 Sunday Matinee December 15

Thursday Evening December 5 Thursday Evening December 19

Friday Evening December 6 Friday Evening December 20

Saturday Evening December 7 Saturday Evening December 21

Sunday Matinee December 8 Sunday Matinee December 22

Thursday Evening December 12



This is our traditional heartwarming Christmas classic! We bring to life London of the 1800's with Scrooge, Tiny Tim and all your favorite characters in this heartwarming Christmas celebration. This will be David Jepson's last performance on the Granite stage before retiring for the theatre. Make it a tradition!

Vincent Lupino (North Kingstown, RI) directs the show. The show features David Jepson as Ebenezer Scrooge", Michael Jepson (twin brother of David -W. Warwick, RI), Tom Steenburg (Mystic, CT), Christine Reynolds (Gales Ferry, CT), Steve Spartano (Westerly, RI), Warren Usey (Westerly, RI), Jane Mandes (Westerly, RI), Bob Mignarri (East Greenwich, RI), Logan Giusti (North Kingstown, RI), Mary Sue Frishman (Westerly, RI), Linda Shea (Pawcatuck, CT), Judy George (Westerly, RI), Gwendolyn Boiselle (Pawcatuck, CT),Natalie Kate Francese (Westerly, RI), Griffin Mandes (Westerly, RI), Sydney Nunes (Gales Ferry, CT) and Philip Reilly (Jamestown, RI).

Patrons may enjoy a selection of wines, beers and soft drinks from the theatre's cash bar at all performances in the comfortable, spacious lobby of the beautifully refurbished, historic theatre. Opening nights of each new production feature an opportunity to share some food and refreshments and a mixer of patrons and performers.

"A Christmas Carol" opens November 29, 2019 and runs thru December 22, 2019 at the Granite. Performances are Thursday through Saturday Evenings at 7:30 pm and Sunday Matinees at 2 pm through December 22. Tickets for this show are $20, 62 and older is $17 and children (12 and under) are $12. PLEASE NOTE new start time -evenings at 7:30 pm.



Gift certificates are available year-round and reservations for the entire season are available anytime. For reservations, directions or other information, call the Box Office at 401-596-2341. You can also visit our website for information or to order tickets online www.granitetheatre.com.





