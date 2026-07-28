DARK STAR ORCHESTRA to Return to PPAC This Fall

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Dark Star Orchestra (DSO) returns to the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) on Thursday, November 12, 2026 at 7:30P as part of the band's just announced fall tour.

For nearly 30 years and more than 3,300 performances, DSO has honored the Grateful Dead by recreating complete setlists from the Dead's three decades of touring or organically creating brand-new setlists from the band's extensive catalog. Their approach gives new and long-time fans the chance to experience the spontaneity and positive energy that defined the Grateful Dead in concert.

DSO's keyboardist and vocalist, Rob Baraco, explains, "For us it's a chance to recreate some of the magic that was created for us over the years. We offer a sort of a historical perspective at what it might have been like to go to a show in 1985, 1978 or whenever. Even for Deadheads who can say they've been to a hundred shows in the 90s, we offer something they never got to see live."

The band have has had the honor of jamming live with six of the original Grateful Dead members: Phil Lesh, Bob Weir, Bill Kreutzmann, Donna Jean Godchaux-MacKay, Vince Welnick and Tom Constanten. They have even toured with the Dead's longtime soundman, Dan Healy. Other notable guests have included Mike Gordon and Jon Fishman of Phish, Keller Williams, Warren Haynes, Steve Kimock, Peter Rowan, Ramblin' Jack Elliot and many more.

Tickets

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 31 at 10A at ppacri.org , the PPAC Box Office window (220 Weybosset Street, Providence, RI 02903) and by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787). Summer Box Office window and phone hours are in effect until Labor Day: Monday through Friday, 10A to 3P. Regular Box Office hours resume Tuesday, September 8.

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