Epic Theatre Presents Site-Specific THE CHRISTIANS

Epic Theatre Company is stepping outside the box yet again this May when it brings "The Christians" by Lucas Hnath to the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of South County in South County, Rhode Island.

"I've been so excited about this project all year," says Epic Artistic Director Kevin Broccoli, "We're reunited the team behind 2017's smash hit Red Speedofor another production that's sure to be one of the major events of the season. Vince Petronio is back as director, Samantha Gaus as Production Manager, and the brilliant words of Lucas Hnath, one of the brightest young playwrights working in America today. Plus, a venue that will offer audiences a unique and powerful experience."

In The Christians, Pastor Paul started a simple church decades ago, but now he's running a mega-church filled with thousands of faithful followers. On the day of the church's big anniversary, Pastor Paul reveals something that will shake the core of his institution forever.

"The theme of this season is Conviction," says Broccoli, "I think this plays embodies that idea more than any other play we've worked on so far. It's a fascinating look at faith that asks really difficult questions without seeking to alienate whoever might be sitting in the audience looking for answers."

Epic has partnered with Music 'n' More at Lily Pads at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of South County on the project, continuing the theater's mission to bring engaging modern theater to all corners of the state.

"Johnette Rodriguez and everyone at the church has been so receptive to the idea of presenting this play there. We love building these partnerships, and I believe it helps elevate theater productions to the level of an event--which is exactly what we strive to do with all our shows."

The Christians by Lucas Hnath, directed by Vince Petronio, runs May 3rd, 4th, 10th, 11th, and 17th. It features Geoff Leatham (Wolf Hall), Paula Faber (Life Sucks), Jomo Peters (Lizzie Borden, Lizzie Borden), Stephanie Traversa (The Little Foxes), and for the first time at Epic, Richard Noble as Jay.

Tickets are $20 General Admission, $15 for Seniors, and $10 for Students with discounts for UUCSC members, and can be purchased at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4224026





