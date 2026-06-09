DRACULA, SCHOOL OF ROCK and More to Launch Rhode Island Stage Ensemble 20th Anniversary Season

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Founded in 2006, Rhode Island Stage Ensemble is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a season centered around the theme of "Rising Up". The season will feature Dracula, School of Rock: The Musical, and Hadestown: Teen Edition, and more.

Season passes, which provide 20% off the entire MainStage season, are on sale now at www.ristage.org. Discounted passes for seniors, students, and military personnel are also available.

Dracula

Directed by Rose Linnell

October 16-24, 2026 at the Assembly Theater

This radical new production of Bram Stoker's gothic horror classic brings the suspense and seduction of the novel to the stage. Rich with humor and horror, the play paints a wickedly theatrical picture of literature's most famous vampire.

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical

Directed by Brenda Brunston

December 11-19, 2026 at the Assembly Theater

The Herdmans are the worst kids in history—so when they crash Sunday school and demand parts in the Christmas pageant, the whole town panics. This buoyant musical adaptation brings the funny and touching holiday classic to life.

South Coast Contact

Written and directed by Stephen Norton

February 19-27, 2027 at Beacon Charter High School

There's something weird happening in southeastern Massachusetts. In this "live mockumentary" from playwright Stephen Norton, a group of UFO enthusiasts, skeptics, and something called the Pinktu Plormu descend upon the area to settle the matter once and for all. Filled with improv, the production features multiple possible endings.

School of Rock: The Musical

Directed by Christian O'Neill

June 18-26, 2027 at the Assembly Theater

Based on the iconic film starring Jack Black, Andrew Lloyd Webber's smash-hit musical follows Dewey Finn, a failed wannabe rock star who turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band.

Hadestown: Teen Edition

A RISE Teen Production directed by Danielle Pennacchia

July 31-August 8, 2026 at the Assembly Theater

RISE's second annual teen production brings this haunting Greek myth folk opera to life. Inspired by classic Americana and vintage New Orleans jazz, Hadestown invites audiences on a journey to the underworld and back.

Newsies JR.

A RISE JR Production directed by Danielle Pennacchia

March 12-20, 2027 at the Assembly Theater

Seize the day with Disney's rousing musical that has thrilled and inspired young people for generations. Inspired by the true story of newsboys in turn-of-the-century New York, Newsies JR. features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman.

A Christmas Carol: A One-Man Show

December 4-5, 2026 at Beacon Charter High School

A special presentation by RISE veteran Gordon Dell, this dramatic recitation is based on Sir Patrick Stewart's legendary Broadway one-man performance of Charles Dickens' immortal classic.

S.O.A.P.S.: Volume 5

April 23-25, 2027 at Beacon Charter High School

You never know what to expect when SOAPS season comes around again. The fifth annual Skit and One Act Play Showcase returns with another round of drama, comedy, and performance art from local writers.

Now in its 19th season, Rhode Island Stage Ensemble's mission is to provide quality, affordable theater performances and high-caliber education programs for children, youth, and adults throughout northern Rhode Island.

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