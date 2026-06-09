DRACULA, SCHOOL OF ROCK and More to Launch Rhode Island Stage Ensemble 20th Anniversary Season
The Providence company will also stage The Best Christmas Pageant Ever and South Coast Contact at the Assembly Theater.
Founded in 2006, Rhode Island Stage Ensemble is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a season centered around the theme of "Rising Up". The season will feature Dracula, School of Rock: The Musical, and Hadestown: Teen Edition, and more.
Season passes, which provide 20% off the entire MainStage season, are on sale now at www.ristage.org. Discounted passes for seniors, students, and military personnel are also available.
Dracula
Directed by Rose Linnell
October 16-24, 2026 at the Assembly Theater
This radical new production of Bram Stoker's gothic horror classic brings the suspense and seduction of the novel to the stage. Rich with humor and horror, the play paints a wickedly theatrical picture of literature's most famous vampire.
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical
Directed by Brenda Brunston
December 11-19, 2026 at the Assembly Theater
The Herdmans are the worst kids in history—so when they crash Sunday school and demand parts in the Christmas pageant, the whole town panics. This buoyant musical adaptation brings the funny and touching holiday classic to life.
South Coast Contact
Written and directed by Stephen Norton
February 19-27, 2027 at Beacon Charter High School
There's something weird happening in southeastern Massachusetts. In this "live mockumentary" from playwright Stephen Norton, a group of UFO enthusiasts, skeptics, and something called the Pinktu Plormu descend upon the area to settle the matter once and for all. Filled with improv, the production features multiple possible endings.
School of Rock: The Musical
Directed by Christian O'Neill
June 18-26, 2027 at the Assembly Theater
Based on the iconic film starring Jack Black, Andrew Lloyd Webber's smash-hit musical follows Dewey Finn, a failed wannabe rock star who turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band.
Hadestown: Teen Edition
A RISE Teen Production directed by Danielle Pennacchia
July 31-August 8, 2026 at the Assembly Theater
RISE's second annual teen production brings this haunting Greek myth folk opera to life. Inspired by classic Americana and vintage New Orleans jazz, Hadestown invites audiences on a journey to the underworld and back.
Newsies JR.
A RISE JR Production directed by Danielle Pennacchia
March 12-20, 2027 at the Assembly Theater
Seize the day with Disney's rousing musical that has thrilled and inspired young people for generations. Inspired by the true story of newsboys in turn-of-the-century New York, Newsies JR. features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman.
A Christmas Carol: A One-Man Show
December 4-5, 2026 at Beacon Charter High School
A special presentation by RISE veteran Gordon Dell, this dramatic recitation is based on Sir Patrick Stewart's legendary Broadway one-man performance of Charles Dickens' immortal classic.
S.O.A.P.S.: Volume 5
April 23-25, 2027 at Beacon Charter High School
You never know what to expect when SOAPS season comes around again. The fifth annual Skit and One Act Play Showcase returns with another round of drama, comedy, and performance art from local writers.
Now in its 19th season, Rhode Island Stage Ensemble's mission is to provide quality, affordable theater performances and high-caliber education programs for children, youth, and adults throughout northern Rhode Island.
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Irving Berlin's White Christmas
The Firebarn: Little Theatre of Fall River (12/03-12/13)
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Art
The Little Theater Of Fall River (8/20-8/30)
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Bell, Book and Candle
The Arctic Playhouse (8/27-9/13)
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A Christmas Carol
The Arctic Playhouse (12/03-12/20)
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Weird Al Yankovic
Providence Performing Arts Center (7/14-7/14)
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Love! Valour! Compassion!
The Firebarn: Little Theatre of Fall River (6/17-6/27)
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Newport: The Musical
Newport Pridefest & Parade (6/27-6/27)
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Almost, Maine
The Arctic Playhouse (11/05-11/22)
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Finding Neverland
The Firebarn: Little Theatre of Fall River (8/05-8/15)
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FirstWorks Summer Beats Concerts: ETIENNE CHARLES GULLAH ROOTS
Roger Williams Park Boathouse Lawn (7/10-7/10)
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