DISNEY PRINCESS – THE CONCERT Comes To The Providence Performing Arts Center In April

Disney Princess – The Concert, a celebration of the music of Disney's iconic Princesses performed by Broadway and West End stars, visits the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) in just four weeks on Thursday, April 18 at 7:30P.

Broadway stars Alyssa Fox (standby ‘Elsa' in Frozen, ‘Elphaba' in Wicked) and Syndee Winters (Broadway's ‘Nala' in The Lion King , Hamilton) and West End star Hiba Elchikhe (‘Jasmine' in Aladdin, The Time Traveler's Wife ) will perform 30 iconic Disney songs, including favorites like “Part of Your World,” “Let It Go,” “A Whole New World,” “Colors Of The Wind” and “How Far I'll Go.”

They will be joined by Adam J. Levy (Moulin Rouge! The Musical; Waitress) and Music Director Benjamin Rauhala (Fiddler on the Roof, The Secret Life of Bees).

Tickets and More Information

Tickets are on sale now at the PPAC Box Office window (220 Weybosset Street, Providence, RI, 02903), by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787) and online at ppacri.org. Tickets are $29.50 - $79.50; all ticket prices include a $4 per ticket theatre restoration charge and are subject to change without notice. Box office window and phone hours are Monday through Friday, 10A to 5P, Saturday, 10A to 2P and two hours prior to curtain time(s) on performance days.

As always, fans attending are encouraged to dress up in their best royal attire for an unforgettable, magical evening! Disney Princess – The Concert includes new arrangements and song additions, including the music of Disney's newest Princess, Raya, and greatest heroes and villains. Larger than life animation and theatrical effects accompany the music to immerse audiences in pure Disney magic.

About Disney Concerts

Disney Concerts is the concert production and licensing division of Disney Music Group, the music arm of The Walt Disney Company. Disney Concerts produces concerts and tours, and licenses Disney music and visual content to symphony orchestras, choruses and presenters on a worldwide basis. Disney Concerts' concert packages include a variety of formats, such as “live to picture” film concerts, and themed instrumental and vocal compilation concerts that range from instrumental-only symphonic performances to multimedia productions featuring live vocalists and choirs. Featuring concerts from the largest movie franchises in the world – from Walt Disney Pictures, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, Pixar and 20th Century Studios – current titles include the Star Wars Film Concert Series, Toy Story, Aladdin, Disney Princess – The Concert, Coco , The Lion King, Up, Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas and the Muppet Christmas Carol.