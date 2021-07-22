CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE Comes to PPAC in December

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE, the popular and dazzling family holiday spectacular, lights up the Providence Performing Arts Center's (PPAC) stage December 17 - 18, 2021. This annual tradition wraps a whimsical, Broadway-style musical infused with contemporary circus artistry into the ultimate holiday gift for the entire family!

Tickets go on sale on Sunday, July 25 at ppacri.org for three unforgettable performances; PPAC Box Office window and phone sales begin on Monday, July 26 at 10A.

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE is affordably priced from $70 to $20 and will perform 3 shows at PPAC (located at 220 Weybosset Street in downtown Providence) from December 17 through December 18, 2021. The performance schedule is Friday, December 17 at 7:30P and Saturday, December 18 at 3P and 7:30P. Tickets can be purchased at the PPAC Box Office (220 Weybosset Street in downtown Providence), at ppacri.org or via phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787). All ticket prices include a $4 per ticket restoration charge and are subject to change without notice.

BankNewport Family Night at CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE is Friday, December 17 at 7:30P. BankNewport Family Night is sponsored by BankNewport, with support from media sponsors ABC 6 and Coast 93.3. When you purchase a regularly priced ticket, you will receive one complimentary ticket of equal value for a child aged 18 or younger. Family Nights tickets are available by phone and at the Box Office window; they are not available online. Family Night ticket quantities are limited and are available on a first come, first served basis; standard service fees apply.

Groups of 15 or more may order tickets with Group Sales Specialist Paul Hiatt at 401.574.3162 or phiatt@ppacri.org . To learn more, visit the CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE group sales page here

PPAC has no capacity restrictions; all PPAC event employees are fully vaccinated. PPAC is a GBAC STAR accredited performing arts venue, indicating that the theatre has adopted the most stringent protocols for cleaning, disinfection, and infectious disease prevention. PPAC is following current COVID-19 health and safety guidelines as recommended by the CDC and state government (PPAC's COVID-19 Safety Measures can be accessed here ).

The one and only CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE has been hailed by the New York Daily News as "a delicious confection of charm, sparkle and talent by the sleigh load." "It's a show everyone will enjoy," raved BroadwayWorld of the sold-out performances that "dazzled...at The Kennedy Center" (Washington Post). The Tennessean proclaimed it "a dazzling Holidaze Spectacle...for both young and old" at the Grand Ole Opry House.

As lights dim and music plays, a fantastical cast of holiday storybook characters come to life presenting an elaborate wonderland, invoking the stories behind a child's eyes as they dream on the most magical of nights. Ballerinas, nutcrackers, snowmen, penguins, reindeer, ethereal aerialists, gingerbread people, carolers and colossal ornaments fly, balance, juggle and stretch imaginations.

Audiences nationwide will celebrate this most wonderful time of the year with over twenty of the world's critically acclaimed and accomplished artists and circus acts all gift-wrapped in over 300 imaginative and one-of-a-kind costume designs. Broadway singers perform original music along with new twists on seasonal favorites such as "Deck The Halls," "Winter Wonderland," and "Jingle Bell Rock".

This critically acclaimed extravaganza is sure to dazzle any audience as Broadway World proclaims it, "The Perfect Holiday Gift... a show that everyone will enjoy." Audiences of all ages will marvel at soaring acrobatics, gravity defying feats and extravagant theatrical production numbers the Boston Globe hails as "Entrancing... Las Vegas meets family entertainment."