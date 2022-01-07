$24 Rush Seats Announced for RENT - 25TH Anniversary Farewell Tour at PPAC

The Providence Performing Arts Center announced today that a limited number of rush seats will be available for $24 ($20 + a $4 per ticket restoration charge) for every performance of RENT, the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning musical.



RENT performs at PPAC Friday, January 14 through Sunday, January 16, 2022.

Performance times are Friday, January 14 at 7:30P; Saturday, January 15 at 2P and 8P; and Sunday, January 16 at 1P and 6:30P.



The $24 tickets are available for in-person purchases at the PPAC Box Office window located at 220 Weybosset Street, Providence, RI 02903, on the day of each performance only, two hours prior to the show. The $24 tickets are limited to two tickets per person.



For general ticket information, call the PPAC Box Office at 401.421.ARTS (2787), Monday through Friday, 10A - 5P, Saturday, 10A - 2P and two hours prior to curtain time(s) on performance days.



The Providence engagement of RENT is part of the Encore Series. Cox Media is the Series Media Sponsor of the Encore Series.



PPAC COVID-19 Health and Safety Measures - ppacri.org/healthandsafety

Guests aged 12 and over: please bring your official vaccination card, along with a valid photo ID (a digital photo or hard copy of your vaccination card will be accepted at the entrance). If you are unable to vaccinate, then you must provide printed or digital proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance start time or a negative COVID-19 antigen test (also known as a rapid test) taken within 6 hours of the performance start time. At-home COVID-19 tests will not be accepted. On-site testing is not provided. Masks are required and must be worn while inside the theatre for all events.



For more information, visit: www.rentontour.net