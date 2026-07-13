1776 to Be Celebrated at Free History Event by Little Theatre of Fall River
The Lafayette-Durfee House hosts cast performances and a discussion on Fall River's Revolutionary War history.
The Lafayette-Durfee House has joined with Little Theatre of Fall River to present a free history event on Saturday, July 18 th from 1:00 - 3:00 PM at the Lafayette-Durfee house: 94 Cherry St. Fall River, MA 02722.
Join in for a discussion about Fall River's involvement in the Revolutionary War and the history behind 1776: The Musical. David Jennings of the Lafayette-Durfee House will lead the discussion. Joining him are George Charbonneau who starred as John Adams in Little Theatre of
Fall River's 1976 production and Aaron Gendreau-Visco who is playing John Adams in the upcoming production. There will also be performances by members of the current cast of 1776, light refreshments, and an opportunity to tour the historic Lafayette-Durfee House.
Although this is a free event, space is limited. Sign up to secure your space atwww.purplepass.com/events/381662-for-the-people-jul-18th-2026http://www.purplepass.com/events/381662-for-the-people-jul-18th-2026
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