OCCUPY is an annual staged reading marathon of previously unproduced plays by women and all.

Women's Theatre Festival presents OCCUPY THE STAGE 2020. Now in its 5th year, OCCUPY is an annual staged reading marathon of previously unproduced plays by women and all marginalized genders.

This year, the event is completely virtual. For 48 hours over a single weekend, we will "occupy" the virtual stage, amplifying the voices of marginalized playwrights as a way to claim the space that is ours, and show that women and marginalized genders won't be silenced.

The 40 plays read virtually Nov 6-8 will take the audience from Thailand to the River Styx, from dystopian societies to a world where anthropomorphic animals coexist with humans. The playwrights range from a Yale undergraduate to an Obie Lifetime Achievement Award-Winner, from a war veteran to an elementary school teacher.

OCCUPY includes 40 playwrights, 42 directors, and over 130 actors, with at least 50% BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) artists represented in each category. All shows will be live-captioned by CaptionPoint for enhanced accessibility for the d/Deaf and hard of hearing.

Occupy The Stage 2020 will air on WTF's YouTube channel November 6-8, 2020. Recordings will be available to rent for 4 days afterward, from Nov 9-13, 2020.

Tickets to Occupy The Stage 2020 are now available on Eventbrite at prices ranging from $5-$10 for an individual show, to $40+ for all-access packages. The performances will air on WTF's YouTube Channel exclusively for ticketholders.

