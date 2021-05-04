Tray Wellington Will Kick Off Down Home Concert Series at Moore Square Popup Event

PineCone is bringing live bluegrass music back to downtown Raleigh's Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts and local NC native, IBMA award winner and banjo virtuoso, Tray Wellington will help kick off the return of the Down Home Concert Series May 7 at 1pm in Moore Square. Residents are invited to come meet Tray and enjoy the sights and sounds of his dazzling banjo. Raleigh's Mayor, Mary-Ann Baldwin will also be in attendance to help kickoff the event.

"Raleigh is known for its diverse and vibrant arts and entertainment scene, and we couldn't be more excited to have live bluegrass music safely back in-person again in Downtown Raleigh," said Mayor Baldwin.

The Tray Wellington Band will also open for two-time IBMA Entertainers of the Year The Gibson Brothers later on that same evening at 7:30pm at the Duke Energy Center. More show information and tickets are available at this link.

After more than a year with only virtual events, the Duke Energy Center has been hard at work preparing for the return of in-person events. "Live music is back, and we're thrilled that PineCone has so many talented local artists in this series," said Michelle Bradley, Duke Energy Center's Assistant General Manager. Additional safety measures will be in place including reduced capacity, temperature screening, touchless ticket scanning and face coverings will be required for all guests.

PineCone's Down Home Concerts showcase artists from around the state, nation, and globe whose music finds connection and expression here. These concerts celebrate how music crosses cultures and borders while also acknowledging North Carolina's unique cultural heritage.

"Nothing can compare to attending a live event, and we're overjoyed to finally be able to invite our patrons back for in-person concerts at the Duke Energy Center," said David Brower, PineCone's Executive Director.

The full 2021 Down Home Concerts lineup includes:

Friday, May 7: The Gibson Brothers with Tray Wellington Band

Friday, May 14: Balsam Range

Thursday, May 20: The Bluegrass Experience - 50th Anniversary featuring Tommy Edwards, Snuffy Smith and Fiddlin' Al McCanless

Thursday, June 10: Fireside Collective with Graham Sharp

Thursday, June 17: Amythyst Kiah with Alexa Rose

Friday, July 9: Molly Tuttle

All concerts in the series begin at 7:30 p.m. in Raleigh Memorial Auditorium and tickets can be purchased from PineCone's box office (919-664-8333), online via Ticketmaster.com or DukeEnergyCenterRaleigh.com.