Theatre Raleigh to Present OH WHAT (HOLY) NIGHT!

Theatre Raleigh presents their annual holiday tradition, Oh What A (Holy) Night! This Christmas cabaret will ease you into the holiday season with a talented and professional cast of actors, singers, dancers and musicians from both local and national stages. The show will feature some of their favorite performers in this seasonal twist of the Theatre Raleigh acclaimed Broadway concert Oh What a Night!



Featuring Melvin Gray, Jr. (Rock of Ages, Smokey Joe's Cafe, The Scottsboro Boys), Gerard Williams (The Scottsboro Boys), Destiny Diamond McNeill (Dreamgirls, Beehive: the 60's Musical, Junk), Cassidy Hamilton (Smokey Joe's Cafe) and Supriya Jaya (The Bridges of Madison County)!



This classic evening of holiday entertainment is sure to get you in the holiday spirit, especially when presented in the intimate setting of the Kennedy Theatre in scenic downtown Raleigh.

All performances are at the Kennedy Theatre in the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts.

Single tickets are $35 for adults and $32.50 for Senior/Student/Military.

Tickets available from the box office by calling 919.832.9997. or by visiting www.theatreraleigh.com.

Cast & Crew

Melvin Gray, Jr.

Gerard Williams

Destiny Diamond

Cassidy Hamilton

Supriya Jaya

Director --- Charlie Brady

Choreographer --- Lauren Kennedy Brady

Music Director --- Jesse Kapsha

Lighting Designer --- Jeremy Diamond

Sound Designer --- Eric Collins / Morgann Russell





