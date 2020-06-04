Theatre Alliance to Host Outdoor Performances This Summer

The Dispatch has reported that Theatre Alliance announced its summer season, and it will be performed outdoors.

Read the full story HERE.

Theatre Alliance will present Disenchanted on Thursday-Saturday, June 3-6, "Tintypes" is set for Wednesday-Sunday, July 1-5, Head Over Heels is set for Friday-Sunday, July 10-12, and Thursday-Sunday, July 16-19, The Doyle and Debbie Show is set for Sunday-Friday, July 26-31, and Always, Patsy Cline is set for Thursday-Sunday, Aug. 13-16, and Wednesday-Sunday, Aug. 19-23.

Check out the full story HERE.

Related Articles Shows View More Raleigh Stories

More Hot Stories For You