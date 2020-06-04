Theatre Alliance to Host Outdoor Performances This Summer
The Dispatch has reported that Theatre Alliance announced its summer season, and it will be performed outdoors.
Theatre Alliance will present Disenchanted on Thursday-Saturday, June 3-6, "Tintypes" is set for Wednesday-Sunday, July 1-5, Head Over Heels is set for Friday-Sunday, July 10-12, and Thursday-Sunday, July 16-19, The Doyle and Debbie Show is set for Sunday-Friday, July 26-31, and Always, Patsy Cline is set for Thursday-Sunday, Aug. 13-16, and Wednesday-Sunday, Aug. 19-23.
