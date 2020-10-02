The New Bern Civic Theatre Hopes to Receive $100K to Guarantee the Company's Future

You can now donate to help the theatre.

WCTI has reported that The New Bern Civic Theatre is aiming to receive a grant of $100,000 in order to secure the theatre's future.

Read the full story HERE.

Executive Director Angelina Doyle says the theater has missed around 80% of its annual revenue, and despite the fact that the theatre can technically present shows in Phase 3, it will remain closed due to audience restrictions. Allowing only 25 people per show, would create even more of a financial loss.

"As it stands, we've lost about $137,000 in ticket revenue, which has made a huge impact on our finances," she explained. "But, aside from that, part of the heartache is watching our community suffer with no outlet, and this is what we do, we provide an escape for people, and were not able to do that so..."

The theatre is a part of a USA Today contest called "Mighty Cause."

To help New Bern Civic Theatre in the "Mighty Cause" contest, donate money to the weather online.

