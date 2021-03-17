The Lincoln Theatre to Host Virtual Event Exploring THE WHOLISTIC HEALTH AND WELLNESS OF A COMMUNITY

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Panel members will include Kimberly Brazwell, Founder and CEO, KiMISTRY; Rev. Nancy L. Jones, Minister, First Church of God; and more.

Mar. 17, 2021  
The Lincoln Theatre's Community Conversations series is designed to generate community dialogue on a variety of interesting and timely cultural questions. On Wednesday, March 24, Community Conversations' "The Wholistic Health and Wellness of a Community" will discuss the emotional, spiritual, mental, and physical health and wellness of the community, delving into its challenges, practices, and resolutions.

Panel members will include Kimberly Brazwell, Founder and CEO, KiMISTRY; Rev. Nancy L. Jones, Minister, First Church of God; David Key, Founder, Key Body & Fitness Corp.; Myles A. Stickle, LISW-S, Director of Behavioral Health, Equitas Health; and Jewel Woods, MA, MSW, LSW, author and gender analyst.

The panel will be moderated by Dr. Jack Marchbanks, Lincoln Theatre board member and director at the Ohio Department of Transportation, and Suzan Bradford, executive director of the Lincoln Theatre.

Photo credit: Terry Gilliam

The Lincoln Theatre's Community Conversations presents "The Wholistic Health and Wellness of a Community" on Wednesday, March 24, at 6 pm. This is a free event, but reservations are required and can be made here.

Virtual attendees will be emailed a link 24 hours before the event that will allow them to ask questions and interact with the live event.


