Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Switchyard Theatre Company Presents PRESENT LAUGHTER Next Month

Performances run from February 23rd thru March 5th at the PSI Theatre at the Durham Arts Council.

Jan. 09, 2023  
Switchyard Theatre Company Presents PRESENT LAUGHTER Next Month

Switchyard Theatre Company's second season in the Triangle continues with a diversity-infused twist on a traditional British farce. Noel Coward's 1939 comedy Present Laughter follows egocentric actor Garry Essendine, his quirky entourage and his unhinged followers, through a series of crises as he prepares for a world tour and confronts the reality of impending middle age.

Present Laughter - a Shakespearian reference urging characters to "seize the day" - is regarded as one of Coward's definitive works. Its tremendously flawed characters illustrate not only the fanciful world of theater in the 1930s, but also a fast-paced look at the human condition as a whole. Area newcomer John Frazier plays Garry, with local comedy writer Tania Kelly as his acerbic secretary and foil Monica, and Shana Fisher as his not-quite-ex-wife Liz. His rabid fans include socialite starlet Daphne (Dani Coan, whose one-woman show premiered at TheatreFest in June) and aspiring intellectual playwright Roland (recent NCCU graduate Jamin Wade in his professional debut). Rounding out the cast are Joy Bryant, Naveed Moeed, Gerald Rubin, Stephanie Spohrer, Hayden Tyler, and Cameron Waters.

This production instills even greater relevance to the text by featuring local BIPOC actors in most of the lead and supporting roles. Director Nadia Bodie-Smith, Assistant Professor of Theatre at NC Central University, sees the nontraditional casting choices as a shared responsibility among the cast and the production team. "It is a concentrated goal to challenge the status quo for equity and inclusion on the creative stage," says Bodie-Smith. "This helps to bridge the divide on the stage and in our communities as well." STC is proud to collaborate with the Department of Theatre at NCCU, whose students assist behind the scenes as managers and designers, gaining professional experience. The NCCU Theatre Department is loaning a number of props and costumes, as well as some larger rehearsal spaces.

Performances run from February 23rd thru March 5th at the PSI Theatre at the Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris St., Durham NC 27701. Tickets for all performances are $25 general admission, $20 for seniors and $10 for students, with a 10% discount for previous ticket purchasers and email list subscribers. Tickets are available online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2217861®id=61&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fswitchyard.ticketleap.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.




Review: TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL National Tour at Durham Performing Arts Center Photo
Review: TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL National Tour at Durham Performing Arts Center
Tina - The Tina Turner Musical follows the life and career of legendary recording artist Tina Turner. The story begins with her upbringing in Nutbush, Tennessee, continues with her tumultuous relationship with Ike Turner, and ends with her transformation into the global queen of rock 'n' roll. In case anyone's wondering, this is a different dramatization from the 1993 Academy Award nominated biographical film, What's Love Got to Do With It.
THE COLOR PURPLE Comes to the North Carolina Theatre in April Photo
THE COLOR PURPLE Comes to the North Carolina Theatre in April
The Color Purple comes to the North Carolina Theatre this year. Performances run April 22- April 30, 2023 in the A.J. Fletcher Opera Theater.
DREAMGIRLS Comes to North Carolina Theatre in February Photo
DREAMGIRLS Comes to North Carolina Theatre in February
Dreamgirls is coming to North Carolina Theatre in February. Performances begin February 7th through February 12th, 2023.
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Raleigh Awards; Theatre Raleigh Leads Photo
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Raleigh Awards; Theatre Raleigh Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The final standings have been announced as of Tuesday, December 27th for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Raleigh Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

More Hot Stories For You


THE COLOR PURPLE Comes to the North Carolina Theatre in AprilTHE COLOR PURPLE Comes to the North Carolina Theatre in April
January 4, 2023

The Color Purple comes to the North Carolina Theatre this year. Performances run April 22- April 30, 2023 in the A.J. Fletcher Opera Theater.
DREAMGIRLS Comes to North Carolina Theatre in FebruaryDREAMGIRLS Comes to North Carolina Theatre in February
December 27, 2022

Dreamgirls is coming to North Carolina Theatre in February. Performances begin February 7th through February 12th, 2023.
PlayMakers Repertory Company Announces Full Cast For HAMLETPlayMakers Repertory Company Announces Full Cast For HAMLET
December 19, 2022

PlayMakers Repertory Company has announced the full cast for its production of Shakespeare's Hamlet. Directed by Vivienne Benesch (Birthday Candles), performances run from January 25 – February 12 in the Paul Green Theatre located in the Joan H. Gillings Center for Dramatic Art on the UNC Chapel Hill campus. 
MLIMA'S TALE Comes to Burning Coal Theatre CompanyMLIMA'S TALE Comes to Burning Coal Theatre Company
December 15, 2022

Burning Coal Theatre Company has announced its production of Lynn Nottage's Mlima's Tale, directed by Ana Radulescu.  Mlima's Tale will run January 26 – February 12, 2023, at the Murphey School, located at 224 Polk Street, Raleigh, NC 27604.   Performances are Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 2 pm. 
Fourth Show Added For Trevor Noah at Durham Performing Arts Center, March 27, 2023Fourth Show Added For Trevor Noah at Durham Performing Arts Center, March 27, 2023
November 22, 2022

By popular demand, a fourth show has been added for Trevor Noah.  Comedian kicks off world tour by visiting 28 Cities across the United States, including four nights in Durham, NC at DPAC on Friday, March 24, Saturday, March 25, Sunday, March 26, and Monday, March 27, 2023.
share